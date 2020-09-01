Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030 By DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Ataxia Telangiectasia Market

Ataxia-Telangiectasia (A-T) is a rare inherited disorder that affects the nervous system, immune system, and other body systems. This disorder is characterized by progressive difficulty in coordinating movements (ataxia) beginning in early childhood, usually before age 5. Affected individuals tend to have high amount of a protein called alpha-fetoprotein (AFP) in their blood. It is categorized as Typical (childhood onset) and Atypical (adult onset). Mutations in the Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase (ATM) gene cause ataxia-telangiectasia. The ATM gene provides instructions for making a protein that helps control cell division and is involved in DNA repair. This protein plays an important role in the normal development and activity of several body systems, including the nervous system and immune system. Without this protein, cells become unstable and eventually die. Cells in the part of the brain involved in coordinating movements (the cerebellum) are particularly affected by loss of the ATM protein.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Treatment

The DelveInsight Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. This segment of the report covers the detailed diagnostic methods or tests for Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT). It covers the details of conventional and current medical therapies available in the Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) market for the treatment of the condition. It also provides Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT) treatment algorithms and guidelines in the United States, Europe, and Japan.

Ataxia Telangiectasia Market

Ataxia-Telangiectasia (AT) is a complex genetic neurodegenerative disorder that may become apparent during infancy or early childhood. The disorder is characterized by progressively impaired coordination of voluntary movements (ataxia), the development of reddish lesions of the skin and mucous membranes due to permanent widening of groups of blood vessels (telangiectasia), and impaired functioning of the immune system (i.e., cellular and humoral immunodeficiency), resulting in increased susceptibility to upper and lower respiratory infections (sinopulmonary infections). Currently, there is no approved drug therapy or cure for the treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia. Treatment is based on the severity of disease and the available treatment approaches are symptomatic and supportive. Therapeutic drugs being used in the treatment of Ataxia-Telangiectasia includes antibiotics, vaccines (Streptococcus pneumonia, Neisseria meningitides, Hemophilus influenza), Immunoglobulin, Neuroprotective Treatments (Antioxidants (vitamin E or a-lipoic acid)), Antiepileptic drugs and Glucocorticoids. Physical and occupational therapies help to maintain flexibility. Speech therapy is recommended to control airflow to the vocal cords. Gamma-globulin injections may be useful if immunoglobulin levels are sufficiently reduced to weaken the immune system.

