Athleisure Market By Covid-19 Impact on Business Module, Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2027

Athleisure is a fashion trend of wearing casual and comfortable clothing that can be worn for exercise as well as normal day wear. Leggings, hoodies, denim jackets, canvas sneakers, and cotton caps are some of the examples of athleisure. Athleisure was introduced into the fashion industry in order to innovate something new in the market. Rising popularity of fitness resulted in many sports brands improvising clothes for athletic performance as well as for a leisure lifestyle. Giant athletic brands started to become more athleisure wear brands. As per Business Insider, in 2015, the retail industry growth remained flat whereas athleisure sales grew by 12%.

Athleisure – Competitive Landscape

The athleisure market is moderately fragmented with a few players garnering major chunk of the market share. These manufacturers have a presence through a network of distributors and suppliers worldwide. Contract manufacturing is the key for many large brands to meet the demand. Some of the major manufacturers of athleisure are highlighted below.

Adidas AG

Adidas AG is a German multinational corporation specialized in manufacturing shoes, clothing, and accessories. The company has strong presence in over 100 countries worldwide and employs more than 57000 people. The company every year produces over 900 million sports and sports lifestyle products with independent manufacturing partners.

Puma SE

Established in the year 1948, PUMA SE is a German company specialized in manufacturing athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company has independent partners with authorized license to develop, design, sell, and manufacture eyewear, fragrances, watches etc. The company has strong presence in Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia, and South America.

Nike, Inc.

Nike, Inc., together with its holdings, develops, markets, sells, and designs athletic apparel, equipment, footwear, and accessories worldwide. The company offers athletic products in nine categories such as Nike basketball, running, football, the Jordan brand, women’s training, men’s training, action sports, sportswear, golf etc. As of 2018, the company employs over 73,000 people in North & South America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour Inc. is active in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and young athletes, and for active lifestyle and outdoor activities. The company’s sales are primarily generated through wholesale channels, which include national and regional sporting goods chains, independent and specialty retailers, department store chains, and leagues and teams etc.

New Balance Athletics, Inc.

Headquartered in Massachusetts, United States, and established in the year 1906, New Balance Athletics, Inc. is a U.S. multinational corporation specialized in manufacturing athletic shoes, and apparel for men, women, and kids.

Other Prominent Players

Apart from these key players, other players associated with the manufacturing of athleisure include Lululemon athletica Inc., Hennes & Mauritz AB, Ten Thousand, Inc., and Human Performance Engineering.

Athleisure – Dynamics

Rising popularity of fitness augmenting the growth of the market

One of the prime reasons for the growth of the athleisure market is growth of the fitness industry. Millennial with affinity for fitness and wellness have popularized clothing that is cool, effortless, and yet comfortable, for workouts as well as casual wear. Additionally, growth of boutique fitness clubs in the last couple of years have also resulted in proliferation of the athleisure market.

Additionally, corporate houses are adopting fitness and wellness initiatives to increase employee productivity and reduce attrition rate, absenteeism, and sick leaves. Availability of fitness and wellness centers within the work premises is encouraging sports loving employees to wear athleisure at work. This growing popularity is further anticipated to boost the demand for athleisure.

Athleisure Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the athleisure market can be divided into:

Sneakers

Yoga Pants

Shorts

Leggings

Tights & Joggers

Others (Sports Bras, Sports Jackets etc.)

Based on end-user, the athleisure market can be classified into:

Men

Women

Kids

In terms of distribution channel, the athleisure market can be classified into:

Online

Company owned portals

E-commerce sites

Offline

Supermarkets & hypermarkets

Other retail based outlets

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

