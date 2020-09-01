Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2018 to 2028

The Most Recent study on the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems .

The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.

Competitive Landscape

The Fact.MR report offer thorough and comprehensive profiling of the competitive environment in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The report tracks major developments and strategies of leading players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market during the forecast period. Market players featured in the Fact.MR report include Daifuku Co., Ltd., Murata Machinery, Ltd., Dematic Corporation, Vanderlande Industries, TGW Logistics Group GmbH, System Logistics Spa, Westfalia Technologies, Inc., Honeywell Intelligrated, Swisslog Holding AG, and Invata Intralogistics, Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd. recently collaborated with Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, a Japanese machine tool building company, to develop the “MAZATEC SMS (Smart Manufacturing System)”. This system is integration of Murata’s internal factory material handling technology and Mazak’s multi-tasking machine tools and its advanced horizontal machining centers.

Daifuku Co. revealed its plans to introduce best automated storage and retrieval systems by further enhancing its fully in-house production systems. Other players in the automated storage and retrieval systems market, such as Dematic Corporation and Honeywell Intelligrated are concentrating on introducing innovative software platforms that can aid in maximizing warehouse operational efficiencies to meet the dynamic end-user needs to support e-commerce growth.

Automated storage and retrieval systems are computer-controlled systems used in warehouses for automatically storing and retrieving goods from their definite storage locations. Automated storage and retrieval systems are a collective system of hardware integrated with software for accurate storage and replenishment of loads, which increases productivity, efficiency, and reduces labor involvement and inventory levels.

The Fact.MR report consists of the most important insights about the recent developments and potential opportunities in the automated storage and retrieval systems market. Based on a thorough market research, accurate conclusions about the future prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market are drawn, which can help market players to make informative decisions in the coming future.

The Fact.MR report divides the automated storage and retrieval systems market into several segments to provide seamless information about the growth parameters of the market. Depending on the geographical regions, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) & Russia, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The report further classifies the automated storage and retrieval systems market into five categories based on its types, i.e. unit-load AS/RS, mini-load AS/RS, vertical lift modules (VLMs), horizontal carousels, and vertical carousels. Based on the categories of automated storage and retrieval systems, the report segments the market into standalone and integrated automated storage and retrieval systems. Furthermore, the automated storage and retrieval systems market is divided according to the end-user industries, such as automotive, food & beverage, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and retail & e-commerce.

Analysts at Fact.MR follow a holistic approach while conducting a thorough research about the automated storage and retrieval systems market. The conclusions about the growth prospects of the automated storage and retrieval systems market mentioned in the report are the outcome of secondary and primary market research conducted by analysts at Fact.MR. Secondary market research is conducted by the analysts helps to understand the historical and current industry-validated data about the automated storage and retrieval systems market. It is then followed by primary market research, where leading stakeholders, such as vendors, distributors, suppliers, and investors, in the automated storage and retrieval systems market are interviewed. The numbers associated with the growth of the automated storage and retrieval systems market obtained at the end of the secondary research are cross-checked with the number obtained during primary research. This way, analysts at Fact.MR ensure the accuracy and reliability of the conclusion on how the automated storage and retrieval systems market will grow during 2018-2028.

