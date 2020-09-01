Automotive Heater Core Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Global Automotive Heater Core Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Automotive Heater Core Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Potential Opportunity

Regulations on carbon dioxide emissions, caused by fossil fuel depletion and global warming, have led the automotive industry to perceive a paradigm shift from conventional IC engines toward environment-friendly vehicles such as hybrid and electric cars. Electric cars have been deemed as optimal solution for eco-friendly vehicles in light of their higher energy efficiency than their petrol- & diesel-driven counterparts.

However, amount of waste heat generated by power engines in electric vehicles is insufficient for the purpose of heating, which entails the need for additional equipment as a main heating source. Post-considerable amount of research conducted on seeking primary heating equipment for electric cars, including combustion heater and heat pumps, high-voltage PTC heaters have been proved as most realistic solution capable of attaining required heating efficiency, reliability, and capacity.

More research efforts are being dedicated to improving heating performance and efficiency of high-voltage PTC heaters, which contain PTC ceramics as heater cores, such as building closed-loop system and designing prototypes with general characteristics. These researches are likely to significantly contribute to optimization of designs related to high-voltage PTC heaters, which in turn will fuel their penetration in electric vehicles in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

