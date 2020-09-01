Automotive LiDAR Market 2020 Analysis and Forecasts by 2026

The global automotive LiDAR market size is expected to reach $4.14 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of over 35% during the forecast period, according to report published by Polaris Market Research. The report “Automotive LiDAR Market Size By Type (Solid-State LiDAR, Mechanical LiDAR); By Application (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems – (AEB and ACC), Autonomous Vehicle); By Region & Segments Forecast, 2018 – 2026″ provides a holistic analysis of current and predicted market trends.

Light detection and ranging (LiDAR) is a technology based on remote sensing and it is significantly popular among the automobile manufacturers. It is used by these manufacturers in automation systems of vehicles enabling safety. Moreover, the decrease in manufacturing costs of LiDAR due to surge in automation of vehicles is a major factor contributing towards market growth.

Although ADAS has been available since long in the market, OEMs were reluctant to incorporate these systems due to high costs of sensors. However, adoption of LiDAR in the automotive sector is growing due to rising focus towards safety by regulatory bodies, and customers aimed at safeguarding vehicles and passengers. Due to continued focus of governments across multiple countries on enhancing vehicular safety, many regions have witnessed policies enforcing mandatory deployment of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles. For instance, EuroNCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crash testing program has been modified to include assessment of ADAS types which will have an impact on the safety rating of vehicles. Eventually, the penetration and adoption of radars and cameras is expected to increase during the forecast period as OEMs increasingly adopt ADAS with the aim of qualifying for the best ratings in terms of vehicle safety.

Within automotive LiDAR there are two main applications – ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle. ADAS application accounts for the majority share in automotive Light detection and ranging market; this is majorly attributed to autonomous/self-driving vehicle not available commercially. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period with the autonomous vehicle application segment gaining progressively as manufacturers work on that technology.

Geographically, the American regional market accounted for the largest share during 2017. While, the Asia Pacific regional market for automotive LiDAR is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing competition is observed among automotive OEMs for developing fully autonomous vehicles in the market. With these rapid advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, the global automotive light detection and ranging market is expected to register considerable growth by 2026. Other important factors such as development of solid-state LiDAR sensors, and significance of the LiDAR sensors in ADAS are also responsible for the market growth.

The major companies operating in the automotive LiDAR sector include established players such as Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Denso Corporation, First Sensor AG, LeddarTech, Novariant (AgJunction), Quanergy Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Scans LLC, Velodyne LIDAR, Inc.

