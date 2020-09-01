Bike Rack Market By Covid-19 Impact on Industry, Size, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

Bike Rack Market – Introduction

A bike rack is a device used to hold a bicycle, and is also known as bicycle carrier or bicycle stand. A bicycle carrier is attached to a vehicle (truck, bus, or car) and the bicycle is mounted on it. A bicycle carrier used for transportation of bicycles can be mounted in the front, rear, and on top of the vehicle. On the other hand, a bicycle stand is a device to which bicycles are attached securely for the purpose of parking. Bike racks can be free standing or attached to some stationary object or bolted to the ground. An indoor bike rack is used for private parking while outdoor bike racks are used in commercial areas. The most effective bike racks are those which can secure both wheels and frame.

Bike Rack Market – Competitive Landscape

CycleSafe

CycleSafe is a U.S based company founded in 1980. CycleSafe holds the first patent in the U.S for bicycle storage. Along with bike racks, the company provides bike lockers, bike shelters, bike stations, and bike locker digital access. CycleSafe covers commercial, university, college, health care, municipal, retail, schools, and the corporate sector.

SecuraBike

SecuraBike was founded in 1995. From the past 20 years, SecuraBike

is involved in manufacturing and installing bicycle parking equipment and bike repair stations. In 2012, it opened a new office in China. SecuraBike has a wide range of products to choose from and also gives bike racks on rent.

Giant

Giant bicycle brand was founded in 1972 by King Liu in Taiwan. The company has 12000 retail stores around the world, spread across 50 countries. Giant was the first company to make carbon fiber bikes. It provides on road, off road, X road, and E bikes along with rider gear, bike gear, and service gear.

Bike Rack Market – Dynamics

People these days are concerned about pollution and harmful gases emitted by vehicles and are also inclined toward fitness. The best alternative to a motorcycle is a bicycle. Use and installation of bike racks depends on the number of people riding a bicycle. Cycling has numerous benefits and it helps individuals to stay fit. Cycling improves strength, coordination, and balance. Recent trends show that the cycle market has grown in recent years and may further grow in the future at a good growth rate. Bike rack sales depend on the sale of bicycles. Riding a bicycle and its benefits are surfacing on social media, and promotional events have given a boost to cycle demand and in turn bicycle racks. Many companies and residential societies have implemented bicycle sharing platforms which has further given a boost to bicycles and racks. Companies have started installing secure bike parking, showers, and facilities to make things easier for employees cycling to work.

Bike Rack Market – Segmentation

The bike rack market can be bifurcated on the basis of:

Type

Style

Mount

Finishing

Distribution channel

Region

Bike Rack Market Segmentation – by Type

On the basis of type, the bike rack market can be segmented into:

Bike carrier

Bike stand

Bike Rack Market Segmentation – by Style

Based on style, the bike rack market can be categorized into:

U rack

Wave rack

Bollard style rack

Grid style rack

Rack mounted on top

Rack at rear

Rack in front

Bike Rack Market Segmentation – by Mount

In ground mount

Roof mount

Surface mount

Hitch mount

Rail mount

Spare tire mount

Wall mount

Trunk mount

Removable mount

Bike Rack Market Segmentation – by Finishing

Galvanized

Powder coat

Thermoplastic coated

Recycled plastic

Steel

Bike Rack Market Segmentation – by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the bike rack market can be split into:

Online

Offline

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

