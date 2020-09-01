Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Blow Molded Plastic Bottles. A Report, titled “Global Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Blow Molded Plastic Bottles manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Blow Molded Plastic Bottles Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Blow molded plastic bottles are light weight plastic bottles which are produced by the process of molding plastic with machine blowing process to from plastic bottles, jars, and jugs. The process of molding is done by common blow molding technology used in different plastic such as polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (pet), HDPE for molded plastic bottles requiring multi-layer technologies for moisture barrier requirements to improve product stability and compatibility. Primarily types of blow molding process that form blow molded plastic bottles include stretch blow molding, extrusion blow molding, compound blow molding and injection blow molding. One of the common and simplest blows molded plastic process involves extrusion blow molding which places a hot tube of plastic material placed in mold and air is injected through the top to form into molded shape. As the tube of hot plastic material touches the mold, the material freezes to form rigid shape.

Alpha Packaging

APEX Plastics

Sidel

Silgan Holdings

Amcor

Berry Plastics

Constantia Flexibles

First American Plastic

Graham Packaging

Hassan Plas Packaging

Linpac Group

R&D Molders

Resilux

RPC Group

Sonoco

The growing demand from healthcare sector for packaging medical products will drive the growth prospects for the global blow molded plastic bottles market for the next four years. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing demand for plastics in the healthcare industry is its inertness, versatility, durability, cleanliness, sterile nature, transparency, and lightweight. For instance, thermoformed plastics are used in airtight seals which protect the contents from moisture, particulate, and oxidants, whereas, medical polyethylene plastic injection molding sustains the lifespan of several medical devices such as disposable syringes. Majority of the domestic market in Asia Pacific and the Middle East is unregulated and unorganized with several small and medium chain custom fabricators. The rapid expansion of producers has been posing a threat to large multinational corporations operating in the global market. They pose a challenge to the MNCs in terms of low-cost technology and price offering, thereby creating a gap in prices in the global market.

Blow Molded PE Plastic Bottles

Blow Molded PET Plastic Bottles Major Applications are as follows:

Beverage Industry

Household Industry

Personal Care Industry