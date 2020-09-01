Body Armor Market competition information and tracking reports by 2026

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on body armor market size is expected to reach USD 2,510.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019-2026.
The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.
The study includes major players in the Body armor market such as BAE Systems, Inc., Honeywell International, Inc., U.S. Armor Corporation, DuPont Deenside LTD., Blank Enterprises, Inc., Sarkar Defense Solutions, MKU Pvt. Ltd., Safariland LLC, Uvex Group, Avon Protections Systems, Inc. Aegis Engineering Ltd., AR500 Armor, Ballistic Body Armour (Pty) Ltd, Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd., Hellweg International, Kejo Limited Company, Pacific Safety Products and Ceredyne (3M) among others.
The study evaluates the overall Body armor market by the following segments:
Body Armor Level Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
- Level I
- Level IIA
- Level IIIA
- Level III
- Level IV
Body Armor Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
- Defense & Security Personnel
- Law Enforcement Officers
- Civilians
Body Armor Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
- Steel
- UHMWPE (Ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene)
- Aramid
- Composite Ceramic
- Others
Body Armor Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
- Soft Armor
- Hard Armor
- Accessories
Body Armor Product Style Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
- Covert
- Overt
Body Armor Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- Korea
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Israel
- UAE
