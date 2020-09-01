Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on “Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ to its portfolio.
DelveInsight’s ‘Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) -Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CRPC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CRPC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Key Highlights from report are:
- The therapeutic market of CRPC in seven major markets was USD 6,160 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017–2030).
- The total cases of CRPC in the 7MM were found to be 265,891 in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.
- The total prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017
- Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) epidemiology and Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
- Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
- Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market.
Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland. It is one of the most common types of cancer found in men. This cancer usually grows slowly and is confined to the prostate gland initially, where it may not cause serious harm.
According to the Cancer Treatment Centres of America (CTCA), more than 99% of prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop in the gland cells.
The exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown. However, several things can increase the risk of developing this condition like age, family history, diet, high testosterone level, genome changes, and race.
Many patients undergo regular prostate cancer screening before symptoms appear. Screening may involve one or more of the following tests: prostate-specific antigen (PSA), digital rectal exam (DRE),prostate ultrasound, prostate MRI,prostate Mp-MRI.
Treatment strategies of prostate cancers depend on the stage and progression of cancer. For localized or locally advanced prostate cancer active surveillance, surgery, and radiation therapy is the three major treatment options.
Besides, this other treatment options for prostate cancers include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Hormonal therapy has been a mainstay in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.
However, many prostate cancers ultimately fail to respond to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and are termed castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).
According to the analysis, it was estimated that prostate cancer is more prevalent in people of age between 65–74 years followed by 55–64 years and 75–84 years.
Drugs covered in the report are:-
There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as
- Lynparza
- Rucaparib
- Opdivo
- Niraparib
- Ipatasertib
- HC-1119
- 177Lu-PSMA-617
- Seviteronel
- Capivasertib
- And Many Others
Key Players covered in the report are:-
- AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Clovis Oncology
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Janssen Research & Development
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Novartis
- Innocrin Pharmaceutical
- AstraZeneca
- And many others
- The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the CRPC market.
- To understand the future market competition in the CRPC market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CRPC in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
- Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CRPC market.
- To understand the future market competition in the CRPC market.
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of CRPC
- SWOT Analysis of CRPC
- CRPC: Market Overview at a Glance
- CRPC: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Signs and Symptoms of Prostate Cancer
5.1.2. Risk Factors and Causes of Prostate Cancer
5.1.3. Pathophysiology of Prostate Cancer
5.1.4. Prostate Neoplasia
5.1.5. Genetics of Prostate Cancer
- Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer
6.1. Screening Tests for Prostate Cancer
6.2. Tests to Diagnose Prostate Cancer
6.3. Stages and Grades of Prostate Cancer
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM
7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the 7MM
7.3.3. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in the 7MM
7.3.4. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in the 7MM
7.3.5. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in the 7MM
7.4. The United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States
7.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States
7.4.3. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United States
7.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in the United States
7.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in the United States
7.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in the United States
- EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
8.1. Germany
8.1.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany
8.1.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany
8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Germany
8.1.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Germany
8.1.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Germany
8.1.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Germany
8.2. France
8.2.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France
8.2.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France
8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in France
8.2.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in France
8.2.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in France
8.2.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in France
8.3. Italy
8.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy
8.3.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy
8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Italy
8.3.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Italy
8.3.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Italy
8.3.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Italy
8.4. Spain
8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain
8.4.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain
8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Spain
8.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Spain
8.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Spain
8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Spain
8.5. United Kingdom
8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom
8.5.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom
8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United Kingdom
8.5.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in the United Kingdom
8.5.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in the United Kingdom
8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in the United Kingdom
8.6. Japan
8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan
8.6.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan
8.6.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Japan
8.6.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Japan
8.6.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Japan
8.6.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Japan
- Current Treatment Practices: Prostate Cancer
9.1. Treatment Algorithm of Prostate Cancer
9.2. Observation or Active Surveillance
9.3. Surgery
9.3.1. Open or Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy
9.3.2. Risks of Prostate Surgery
9.4. Radiation Therapy
9.4.1. Types of Radiation Therapy
9.5. Hormone Therapy
9.5.1. Types of Hormone Therapy
9.6. Immunotherapy
9.6.1. Vaccine
9.6.2. Immune checkpoint inhibitors
9.7. Chemotherapy
- Guideline of Prostate Cancer
10.1. The European Association of Urology (EAU) Guideline for Management of Prostate Cancer: 2020
10.2. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer: 2019
10.2.1. Screening Guidelines
10.2.2. Genetic Testing
10.2.3. Bone Scan for Diagnosis of Metastatic Disease
10.2.4. Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
10.3. Japanese Urological Association Clinical Practice Guideline for Prostate Cancer
- Unmet Needs of CRPC
- Marketed Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride): Bayer Health Care
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
12.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
12.3. Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma
12.3.1. Product Description
12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
12.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
12.4. Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical
12.4.1. Product Description
12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.4.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.4.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
12.4.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
12.5. Jevtana (Cabazitaxel): Sanofi
12.5.1. Product Description
12.5.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.5.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.5.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
12.5.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
12.6. Nubeqa (Darolutamide/ODM-201): Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation
12.6.1. Product Description
12.6.2. Regulatory Milestones
12.6.3. Other Developmental Activities
12.6.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
12.6.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
- Emerging Therapies
13.1. Lynparza (Olaparib): AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme
13.1.1. Product Description
13.1.2. Clinical Development
13.1.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.2. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Clinical Development
13.2.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.3. 177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis
13.3.1. Product Description
13.3.2. Clinical Development
13.3.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.4. HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals
13.4.1. Product Description
13.4.2. Clinical Development
13.4.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.5. Seviteronel (VT-464): Innocrin Pharmaceutical
13.5.1. Product Description
13.5.2. Clinical Development
13.5.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.6. ODM-208: Orion Pharma
13.6.1. Product Description
13.6.2. Clinical Development
13.6.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.7. Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132): Immunomedics
13.7.1. Product Description
13.7.2. Clinical Development
13.8. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme
13.8.1. Product Description
13.8.2. Clinical Development
13.8.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.9. Ipatasertib (RG7440): Hoffmann-La Roche
13.9.1. Product Description
13.9.2. Clinical Development
13.9.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.10. Talazoparib: Pfizer/Astellas Pharma
13.10.1. Product Description
13.10.2. Clinical Development
13.10.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.11. Capivasertib (AZD5363): AstraZeneca
13.11.1. Product Description
13.11.2. Clinical Development
13.11.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.12. AZD4635: AstraZeneca
13.12.1. Product Description
13.12.2. Clinical Development
13.13. Pamiparib (BGB-290): BeiGene
13.13.1. Product Description
13.13.2. Clinical Development
13.14. Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology
13.14.1. Product Description
13.14.2. Clinical Development
13.14.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.15. Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development
13.15.1. Product Description
13.15.2. Clinical Development
13.15.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.16. Proxalutamide (GT0918): Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical
13.16.1. Product Description
13.16.2. Clinical Development
13.16.3. Safety and Efficacy
13.17. Abemaciclib (LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company
13.17.1. Product Description
13.17.2. Clinical Development
13.18. Tomivosertib (eFT508): eFFECTOR Therapeutics
13.18.1. Product Description
13.18.2. Clinical Development
13.19. Onvansertib: Trovagene
13.19.1. Product Description
13.19.2. Clinical Development
13.19.3. Safety and Efficacy
- CRPC: Seven Major Market Analysis
14.1. Key Findings
14.2. Market Outlook: 7MM
- 7MM Market Size
15.1. Total Market Size of CRPC in the 7MM
15.2. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in the 7MM
15.3. United States Market Size
15.3.1. Total Market size of CRPC in the United States
15.3.2. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in the United States
15.4. EU-5 Market Size
15.4.1. Germany Market Size
15.4.2. France Market Size
15.4.3. Italy Market Size
15.4.4. Spain Market Size
15.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size
15.5. Japan Market Size
15.5.1. Total Market size of CRPC in Japan
15.5.2. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in Japan
- Market Access and Reimbursement of CRPC
- Market Drivers of CRPC
- Market Barriers of CRPC
