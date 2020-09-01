Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on “Castrate-Resistant Prostate Cancer – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ to its portfolio.

DelveInsight’s ‘Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) -Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CRPC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CRPC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Highlights from report are:

The therapeutic market of CRPC in seven major markets was USD 6,160 million in 2017 which is expected to increase during study period (2017–2030).

The total cases of CRPC in the 7MM were found to be 265,891 in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

The total prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017Among patients, about 40% of them have mild IBS, 35% suffer from moderate IBS, and 25% from severe IBS,

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market

Key benefits of the Report

Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) epidemiology and Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Castrate-resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market.

Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland. It is one of the most common types of cancer found in men. This cancer usually grows slowly and is confined to the prostate gland initially, where it may not cause serious harm.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centres of America (CTCA), more than 99% of prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop in the gland cells.

The exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown. However, several things can increase the risk of developing this condition like age, family history, diet, high testosterone level, genome changes, and race.

Many patients undergo regular prostate cancer screening before symptoms appear. Screening may involve one or more of the following tests: prostate-specific antigen (PSA), digital rectal exam (DRE),prostate ultrasound, prostate MRI,prostate Mp-MRI.

Treatment strategies of prostate cancers depend on the stage and progression of cancer. For localized or locally advanced prostate cancer active surveillance, surgery, and radiation therapy is the three major treatment options.

Besides, this other treatment options for prostate cancers include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Hormonal therapy has been a mainstay in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

However, many prostate cancers ultimately fail to respond to androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) and are termed castrate-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC).

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market

According to the analysis, it was estimated that prostate cancer is more prevalent in people of age between 65–74 years followed by 55–64 years and 75–84 years.

Drugs covered in the report are:-

There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as

Lynparza

Rucaparib

Opdivo

Niraparib

Ipatasertib

HC-1119

177Lu-PSMA-617

Seviteronel

Capivasertib

And Many Others

Key Players covered in the report are:-

AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme

Clovis Oncology

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Janssen Research & Development

Hoffmann-La Roche

Novartis

Innocrin Pharmaceutical

AstraZeneca

And many others

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market

Reasons to buy

The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the CRPC market.

To understand the future market competition in the CRPC market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CRPC in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CRPC market.

To understand the future market competition in the CRPC market.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of CRPC SWOT Analysis of CRPC CRPC: Market Overview at a Glance CRPC: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Signs and Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

5.1.2. Risk Factors and Causes of Prostate Cancer

5.1.3. Pathophysiology of Prostate Cancer

5.1.4. Prostate Neoplasia

5.1.5. Genetics of Prostate Cancer

Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer

6.1. Screening Tests for Prostate Cancer

6.2. Tests to Diagnose Prostate Cancer

6.3. Stages and Grades of Prostate Cancer

Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the 7MM

7.3.3. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in the 7MM

7.3.4. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in the 7MM

7.3.5. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in the 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States

7.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United States

7.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in the United States

7.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in the United States

7.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in the United States

EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.1.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany

8.1.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Germany

8.1.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Germany

8.1.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Germany

8.1.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Germany

8.2. France

8.2.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France

8.2.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in France

8.2.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in France

8.2.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in France

8.2.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in France

8.3. Italy

8.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy

8.3.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Italy

8.3.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Italy

8.3.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Italy

8.3.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Italy

8.4. Spain

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain

8.4.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Spain

8.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Spain

8.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Spain

8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Spain

8.5. United Kingdom

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom

8.5.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in the United Kingdom

8.5.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in the United Kingdom

8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in the United Kingdom

8.6. Japan

8.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan

8.6.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan

8.6.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Japan

8.6.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CRPC in Japan

8.6.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CRPC Patients in Japan

8.6.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CRPC Patients in Japan

Current Treatment Practices: Prostate Cancer

9.1. Treatment Algorithm of Prostate Cancer

9.2. Observation or Active Surveillance

9.3. Surgery

9.3.1. Open or Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy

9.3.2. Risks of Prostate Surgery

9.4. Radiation Therapy

9.4.1. Types of Radiation Therapy

9.5. Hormone Therapy

9.5.1. Types of Hormone Therapy

9.6. Immunotherapy

9.6.1. Vaccine

9.6.2. Immune checkpoint inhibitors

9.7. Chemotherapy

Guideline of Prostate Cancer

10.1. The European Association of Urology (EAU) Guideline for Management of Prostate Cancer: 2020

10.2. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer: 2019

10.2.1. Screening Guidelines

10.2.2. Genetic Testing

10.2.3. Bone Scan for Diagnosis of Metastatic Disease

10.2.4. Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)

10.3. Japanese Urological Association Clinical Practice Guideline for Prostate Cancer

Unmet Needs of CRPC Marketed Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Xofigo (radium Ra 223 dichloride): Bayer Health Care

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

12.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

12.3. Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma

12.3.1. Product Description

12.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

12.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

12.4. Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical

12.4.1. Product Description

12.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

12.4.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

12.5. Jevtana (Cabazitaxel): Sanofi

12.5.1. Product Description

12.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.5.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

12.5.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

12.6. Nubeqa (Darolutamide/ODM-201): Bayer HealthCare/Orion Corporation

12.6.1. Product Description

12.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

12.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

12.6.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

12.6.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

Emerging Therapies

13.1. Lynparza (Olaparib): AstraZeneca/ Merck Sharp & Dohme

13.1.1. Product Description

13.1.2. Clinical Development

13.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.2. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Clinical Development

13.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.3. 177Lu-PSMA-617: Novartis

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Clinical Development

13.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.4. HC-1119: Hinova Pharmaceuticals

13.4.1. Product Description

13.4.2. Clinical Development

13.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.5. Seviteronel (VT-464): Innocrin Pharmaceutical

13.5.1. Product Description

13.5.2. Clinical Development

13.5.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.6. ODM-208: Orion Pharma

13.6.1. Product Description

13.6.2. Clinical Development

13.6.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.7. Sacituzumab Govitecan (IMMU-132): Immunomedics

13.7.1. Product Description

13.7.2. Clinical Development

13.8. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme

13.8.1. Product Description

13.8.2. Clinical Development

13.8.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.9. Ipatasertib (RG7440): Hoffmann-La Roche

13.9.1. Product Description

13.9.2. Clinical Development

13.9.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.10. Talazoparib: Pfizer/Astellas Pharma

13.10.1. Product Description

13.10.2. Clinical Development

13.10.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.11. Capivasertib (AZD5363): AstraZeneca

13.11.1. Product Description

13.11.2. Clinical Development

13.11.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.12. AZD4635: AstraZeneca

13.12.1. Product Description

13.12.2. Clinical Development

13.13. Pamiparib (BGB-290): BeiGene

13.13.1. Product Description

13.13.2. Clinical Development

13.14. Rubraca (Rucaparib): Clovis Oncology

13.14.1. Product Description

13.14.2. Clinical Development

13.14.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.15. Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development

13.15.1. Product Description

13.15.2. Clinical Development

13.15.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.16. Proxalutamide (GT0918): Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceutical

13.16.1. Product Description

13.16.2. Clinical Development

13.16.3. Safety and Efficacy

13.17. Abemaciclib (LY2835219): Eli Lilly and Company

13.17.1. Product Description

13.17.2. Clinical Development

13.18. Tomivosertib (eFT508): eFFECTOR Therapeutics

13.18.1. Product Description

13.18.2. Clinical Development

13.19. Onvansertib: Trovagene

13.19.1. Product Description

13.19.2. Clinical Development

13.19.3. Safety and Efficacy

CRPC: Seven Major Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Outlook: 7MM

7MM Market Size

15.1. Total Market Size of CRPC in the 7MM

15.2. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in the 7MM

15.3. United States Market Size

15.3.1. Total Market size of CRPC in the United States

15.3.2. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in the United States

15.4. EU-5 Market Size

15.4.1. Germany Market Size

15.4.2. France Market Size

15.4.3. Italy Market Size

15.4.4. Spain Market Size

15.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size

15.5. Japan Market Size

15.5.1. Total Market size of CRPC in Japan

15.5.2. Total Market size of CRPC by Therapies in Japan

Market Access and Reimbursement of CRPC Market Drivers of CRPC Market Barriers of CRPC Appendix

19.1. Bibliography

19.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/castrate-resistant-prostate-cancer-market

Related reports:

DelveInsight’s “Prostate cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Prostate cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Prostate cancer market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.