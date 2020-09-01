Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on “Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030” to its portfolio.
DelveInsight’s ‘Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CSPC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CSPC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.
Key Highlights from report are:
- The market size of CSPC in the 7MM countries is expected to increase by 2030 from USD 638 million in 2017, which is expected to increase during study period (2017–2030).
- The total cases of CSPC in the 7MM were found to be 763,077in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.
- The total prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017. Among patients, about 40% of them have mild IBS, 35% suffer from moderate IBS, and 25% from severe IBS,
- Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) epidemiology and Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)
- Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.
- Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.
- Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market.
Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland. It is one of the most common types of cancer found in men. This cancer usually grows slowly and is confined to the prostate gland initially, where it may not cause serious harm.
According to the Cancer Treatment Centres of America (CTCA), more than 99% of prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop in the gland cells.
The exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown. However, several things can increase the risk of developing this condition like age, family history, diet, high testosterone level, genome changes, and race.
Many patients undergo regular prostate cancer screening before symptoms appear. Screening may involve one or more of the following tests: prostate-specific antigen (PSA), digital rectal exam (DRE),prostate ultrasound, prostate MRI,prostate Mp-MRI.
Treatment strategies of prostate cancers depend on the stage and progression of cancer. For localized or locally advanced prostate cancer active surveillance, surgery, and radiation therapy is the three major treatment options.
Besides, this other treatment options for prostate cancers include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Hormonal therapy has been a mainstay in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.
According to the analysis, it was estimated that prostate cancer is more prevalent in people of age between 65–74 years followed by 55–64 years and 75–84 years.
Drugs covered in the report are:-
There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as
- Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475) + Enzalutamide + ADT
- Opdivo (nivolumab) ± ADT ± docetaxel ± Ipilimumab
- Relugolix
- ProstAtak (AdV-tk + valacyclovir)
- PRX302 (topsalysin)
- RV001
- And Many Others
Key Players covered in the report are:-
- Merck Sharp & Dohme
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Myovant Sciences
- Sophiris Bio
- Advantagene
- And many others
- The report will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the CSPC market.
- To understand the future market competition in the CSPC market and Insightful review of the key market drivers and barriers.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CSPC in the US, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.
- Identification of strong upcoming players in market will help in devising strategies that will help in getting ahead of competitors.
- Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for CSPC market.
- To understand the future market competition in the CSPC market.
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of CSPC/HSPC
- SWOT Analysis of CSPC/HSPC
- CSPC/HSPC: Market Overview at a Glance
- CSPC/HSPC: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.1.1. Signs and Symptoms of Prostate Cancer
5.1.2. Risk Factors and Causes of Prostate Cancer
5.1.3. Pathophysiology of Prostate Cancer
5.1.4. Prostate Neoplasia
5.1.5. Genetics of Prostate Cancer
- Diagnosis
6.1. Screening Tests for Prostate Cancer
6.2. Tests to Diagnose Prostate Cancer
6.3. Stages and Grades of Prostate Cancer
- Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM
7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the 7MM
7.3.3. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the 7MM
7.3.4. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC Patients in the 7MM
7.3.5. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC Patients in the 7MM
7.4. The United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States
7.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States
7.4.3. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United States
7.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the United States
7.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United States
7.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United States
- EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
8.1. Germany
8.1.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany
8.1.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany
8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Germany
8.1.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Germany
8.1.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Germany
8.1.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Germany
8.2. France
8.2.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France
8.2.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France
8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in France
8.2.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in France
8.2.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in France
8.2.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in France
8.3. Italy
8.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy
8.3.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy
8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Italy
8.3.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Italy
8.3.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Italy
8.3.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Italy
8.4. Spain
8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain
8.4.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain
8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Spain
8.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Spain
8.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Spain
8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Spain
8.5. United Kingdom
8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom
8.5.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom
8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United Kingdom
8.5.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the United Kingdom
8.5.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United Kingdom
8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United Kingdom
- Japan
9.1.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan
9.1.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan
9.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Japan
9.1.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Japan
9.1.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Japan
9.1.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Japan
- Current Treatment Practices: Prostate Cancer
10.1. Treatment Algorithm of Prostate Cancer
10.2. Observation or Active Surveillance
10.3. Surgery
10.3.1. Open or Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy
10.3.2. Risks of Prostate Surgery
10.4. Radiation Therapy
10.4.1. Types of Radiation Therapy
10.5. Hormone Therapy
10.5.1. Types of Hormone Therapy
10.6. Immunotherapy
10.6.1. Vaccine
10.6.2. Immune checkpoint inhibitors
10.7. Chemotherapy
- Guideline of Prostate Cancer
11.1. TheEuropean Association of Urology (EAU) Guideline for Management of Prostate Cancer: 2020
11.2. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer: 2019
11.2.1. Screening Guidelines
11.2.2. Genetic Testing
11.2.3. Bone Scan for Diagnosis of Metastatic Disease
11.3. Japanese Urological Association Clinical Practice Guideline for Prostate Cancer
- Unmet Needs of Prostate Cancer
- Marketed Therapies
13.1. Key Cross
13.2. Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma
13.2.1. Product Description
13.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
13.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
13.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial
13.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
13.3. Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical
13.3.1. Product Description
13.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
13.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
13.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
13.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity
- Emerging Therapies
14.1. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb
14.1.1. Product Description
14.1.2. Clinical Development
14.1.3. Safety and Efficacy
14.2. Relugolix: Myovant Sciences/Takeda
14.2.1. Product Description
14.2.2. Clinical Development
14.2.3. Safety and Efficacy
14.3. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme
14.3.1. Product Description
14.3.2. Clinical Development
14.3.3. Safety and Efficacy
14.4. PRX302 (topsalysin): Sophiris Bio
14.4.1. Product Description
14.4.2. Clinical Development
14.4.3. Safety and Efficacy
14.5. RV001V: RhoVac
14.5.1. Product Description
14.5.2. Other Developmental Activities
14.5.3. Clinical Development
14.5.4. Safety and Efficacy
14.6. ProstAtak: Advantagene
14.6.1. Product Description
14.6.2. Other Developmental Activities
14.6.3. Clinical Development
14.6.4. Safety and Efficacy
- CSPC/HSPC: Seven Major Market Analysis
15.1. Key Findings
15.2. Market Outlook: 7MM
- 7MM Market Size
16.1. Total Market Size of CSPC in the 7MM
16.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in the 7MM
16.3. United States Market Size
16.3.1. Total Market size of CSPC in the United States
16.3.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in the United States
16.4. EU-5 Market Size
16.4.1. Germany Market Size
16.4.2. France Market Size
16.4.3. Italy Market Size
16.4.4. Spain Market Size
16.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size
16.5. Japan Market Size
16.5.1. Total Market size of CSPC in Japan
16.5.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in Japan
- Market Access and Reimbursement of CSPC
- Market Drivers of CSPC
- Market Barriers of CSPC
- Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
