Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Analysis, Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

DelveInsight has introduced a new Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast Report on “Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030” to its portfolio.

DelveInsight’s ‘Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CSPC) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the CSPC, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the CSPC market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

Key Highlights from report are:

The market size of CSPC in the 7MM countries is expected to increase by 2030 from USD 638 million in 2017, which is expected to increase during study period (2017–2030).

The total cases of CSPC in the 7MM were found to be 763,077 in 2017 which is expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2017–2030.

The total prevalent cases of prostate cancer in the 7MM were observed to be 6,742,385 cases in 2017.

Key benefits of the Report

Castrate-Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) epidemiology and Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market in the 7 MM (United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.) Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies. Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report offers a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM. Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market report provides an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Castrate- Sensitive Prostate Cancer (CRPC) market.

Prostate cancer is a type of malignancy that occurs in the prostate gland. It is one of the most common types of cancer found in men. This cancer usually grows slowly and is confined to the prostate gland initially, where it may not cause serious harm.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centres of America (CTCA), more than 99% of prostate cancers are adenocarcinomas, which develop in the gland cells.

The exact cause of prostate cancer is unknown. However, several things can increase the risk of developing this condition like age, family history, diet, high testosterone level, genome changes, and race.

Many patients undergo regular prostate cancer screening before symptoms appear. Screening may involve one or more of the following tests: prostate-specific antigen (PSA), digital rectal exam (DRE),prostate ultrasound, prostate MRI,prostate Mp-MRI.

Treatment strategies of prostate cancers depend on the stage and progression of cancer. For localized or locally advanced prostate cancer active surveillance, surgery, and radiation therapy is the three major treatment options.

Besides, this other treatment options for prostate cancers include chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and immunotherapy. Hormonal therapy has been a mainstay in the treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

According to the analysis, it was estimated that prostate cancer is more prevalent in people of age between 65–74 years followed by 55–64 years and 75–84 years.

Drugs covered in the report are:-

There are several key players robustly involved in developing potential products such as

Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475) + Enzalutamide + ADT

Opdivo (nivolumab) ± ADT ± docetaxel ± Ipilimumab

Relugolix

ProstAtak (AdV-tk + valacyclovir)

PRX302 (topsalysin)

RV001

And Many Others

Key Players covered in the report are:-

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Myovant Sciences

Sophiris Bio

Advantagene

And many others

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of CSPC/HSPC SWOT Analysis of CSPC/HSPC CSPC/HSPC: Market Overview at a Glance CSPC/HSPC: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Signs and Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

5.1.2. Risk Factors and Causes of Prostate Cancer

5.1.3. Pathophysiology of Prostate Cancer

5.1.4. Prostate Neoplasia

5.1.5. Genetics of Prostate Cancer

Diagnosis

6.1. Screening Tests for Prostate Cancer

6.2. Tests to Diagnose Prostate Cancer

6.3. Stages and Grades of Prostate Cancer

Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Total Prevalent Cases of Prostate Cancer in the 7MM

7.3.2. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the 7MM

7.3.3. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the 7MM

7.3.4. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC Patients in the 7MM

7.3.5. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC Patients in the 7MM

7.4. The United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States

7.4.2. Age-specific Cases of Prostate Cancer in the United States

7.4.3. Total Diagnosed Cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United States

7.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the United States

7.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United States

7.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United States

EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.1.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany

8.1.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Germany

8.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Germany

8.1.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Germany

8.1.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Germany

8.1.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Germany

8.2. France

8.2.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France

8.2.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in France

8.2.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in France

8.2.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in France

8.2.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in France

8.2.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in France

8.3. Italy

8.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy

8.3.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Italy

8.3.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Italy

8.3.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Italy

8.3.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Italy

8.3.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Italy

8.4. Spain

8.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain

8.4.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Spain

8.4.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Spain

8.4.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Spain

8.4.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Spain

8.4.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Spain

8.5. United Kingdom

8.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom

8.5.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in the United Kingdom

8.5.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in the United Kingdom

8.5.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in the United Kingdom

8.5.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United Kingdom

8.5.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in the United Kingdom

Japan

9.1.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan

9.1.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer in Japan

9.1.3. Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Prostate Cancer by Clinical Stages in Japan

9.1.4. Total Non-metastatic and Metastatic Cases of CSPC/HSPC in Japan

9.1.5. Total Treated cases of Non-metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Japan

9.1.6. Total Treated Cases of Metastatic CSPC/HSPC in Japan

Current Treatment Practices: Prostate Cancer

10.1. Treatment Algorithm of Prostate Cancer

10.2. Observation or Active Surveillance

10.3. Surgery

10.3.1. Open or Laparoscopic Radical Prostatectomy

10.3.2. Risks of Prostate Surgery

10.4. Radiation Therapy

10.4.1. Types of Radiation Therapy

10.5. Hormone Therapy

10.5.1. Types of Hormone Therapy

10.6. Immunotherapy

10.6.1. Vaccine

10.6.2. Immune checkpoint inhibitors

10.7. Chemotherapy

Guideline of Prostate Cancer

11.1. TheEuropean Association of Urology (EAU) Guideline for Management of Prostate Cancer: 2020

11.2. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Guidelines for Prostate Cancer: 2019

11.2.1. Screening Guidelines

11.2.2. Genetic Testing

11.2.3. Bone Scan for Diagnosis of Metastatic Disease

11.3. Japanese Urological Association Clinical Practice Guideline for Prostate Cancer

Unmet Needs of Prostate Cancer Marketed Therapies

13.1. Key Cross

13.2. Xtandi (Enzalutamide): Astellas Pharma

13.2.1. Product Description

13.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

13.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

13.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trial

13.2.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

13.3. Erleada (apalutamide): Janssen Pharmaceutical

13.3.1. Product Description

13.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

13.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

13.3.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

13.3.5. Ongoing Current Pipeline Activity

Emerging Therapies

14.1. Opdivo (nivolumab): Bristol-Myers Squibb

14.1.1. Product Description

14.1.2. Clinical Development

14.1.3. Safety and Efficacy

14.2. Relugolix: Myovant Sciences/Takeda

14.2.1. Product Description

14.2.2. Clinical Development

14.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

14.3. Keytruda (Pembrolizumab/MK-3475): Merck Sharp & Dohme

14.3.1. Product Description

14.3.2. Clinical Development

14.3.3. Safety and Efficacy

14.4. PRX302 (topsalysin): Sophiris Bio

14.4.1. Product Description

14.4.2. Clinical Development

14.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

14.5. RV001V: RhoVac

14.5.1. Product Description

14.5.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.5.3. Clinical Development

14.5.4. Safety and Efficacy

14.6. ProstAtak: Advantagene

14.6.1. Product Description

14.6.2. Other Developmental Activities

14.6.3. Clinical Development

14.6.4. Safety and Efficacy

CSPC/HSPC: Seven Major Market Analysis

15.1. Key Findings

15.2. Market Outlook: 7MM

7MM Market Size

16.1. Total Market Size of CSPC in the 7MM

16.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in the 7MM

16.3. United States Market Size

16.3.1. Total Market size of CSPC in the United States

16.3.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in the United States

16.4. EU-5 Market Size

16.4.1. Germany Market Size

16.4.2. France Market Size

16.4.3. Italy Market Size

16.4.4. Spain Market Size

16.4.5. United Kingdom Market Size

16.5. Japan Market Size

16.5.1. Total Market size of CSPC in Japan

16.5.2. Total Market size of CSPC by Therapies in Japan

Market Access and Reimbursement of CSPC Market Drivers of CSPC Market Barriers of CSPC Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

