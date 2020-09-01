Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride Market 2017 by Professional Survey, Opportunities & Forecast 2016 – 2026

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Overview

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride, commonly known as CPVC, is obtained by post production chlorination of poly vinyl chloride. Polyvinyl Chloride is chlorinated via free radical chlorination process wherein, the chlorine content varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. It is a thermoplastic polymer and has excellent corrosion resistance property. It also exhibits relatively good resistance to heat and can resist up to 90oC temperature. It exhibits relatively high resistance to acids and alkalis. Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride has excellent thermo-mechanicals performance and can be cut, machined, fabricated and welded. CPVC exhibits several properties that are identical to PVC. One of the major areas of application for CPVC is in manufacture of pipes & fittings.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Drivers and Restraints

CPVC resins are primarily used in manufacture of heat resistant pipes. As CPVC replaces copper based pipes. Thus, growing use of CPVC in several applications across diverse industries is expected to drive the growth of global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period. One of the major applications of CPVC is that it is used in fire sprinklers. Increasing safety regulations and increasing use of fire sprinklers across the globe are expected to drive the growth of global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market during the forecast period. Also, CPVC pipes are relatively less expensive as compared to metal pipes. Thus, there is a shift towards the use of relatively cheaper yet effective and durable CPVC pipes & fittings. However, brittle nature of the pipes manufactured using CPVC and relatively higher cost of repairs associated with leak damages in case of CPVC pipes are expected to result in increasing demand for alternative materials.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Segmentation

On the basis of the process, the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is segmented as below:

Solvent Method

Solid-Phase Method

Aqueous Suspension Method

On the basis of the applications, the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is segmented as below:

Pipe & fitments

Fire Sprinkler Systems

Power cable casing

Coatings and adhesives

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Regional Outlook

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market is segmented into seven key regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan and Japan. Among the aforementioned regions North America accounts for major share in global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market value. However developing countries in Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the CPVC market growth during the forecast period. Increasing constructions and manufacturing units in these developing countries are expected to n turn result in increasing demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride products in these regions during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific market is followed by Europe and Latin America CPVC markets during the forecast period.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Market Players

Some of the identified major players operating in the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market are as follows:

The Lubrizol Corporation

SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.

BASF AG

Kem One SAS

Kaneka Corporation

PolyOne Corporation

Jiangsu days Teng Chemical Co., Ltd

Shandong Kexing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Tianchen Chemical Co., Ltd.

Panjin Changrui Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

