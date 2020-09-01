Cold Chain Market To Witness Relatively Significant Growth During Forecast 2020 – 2027

Cold chain market is the integrated method for storing and moving vaccines from point of manufacturing to point of use at maximum temperature. This plays a crucial role in temperature control for the perishable goods and ensures the quality and health of the perishable products to the final customer across the distribution chain. Cold chain is widely applicable in fish, meat, and seafood, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts and others in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

Cold chain market is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increase in the number of formal retail outlets in emerging economies leads to an increase in the need for cold storage solutions in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

This cold chain market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on cold chain market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Increased customer demand for perishable goods, increasing room for food retail chains by multinationals, expanding use of RFID, barcode scanners in the refrigerated warehouse would boost the market growth, On the other hand, raising awareness of environmental issues and high costing involved restrain the market growth. RFID technologies applied to cold chain applications and software adopted will provide lucrative growth opportunity in the cold chain market.

The country section of the cold chain market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

Cold chain market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to cold chain market.

The major players covered in the cold chain market report are Americold, Preferred Freezer Services, Burris Logistics, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, NICHIREI CORPORATION, Swire Cold Storage Ltd, AGRO Merchants Group, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Kloosterboer, Interstate Cold Storage, Inc, Hanson Logistics, HENNINGSEN COLD STORAGE CO., Trenton Cold Storage, A.B. Oxford Cold Storage Pty. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

