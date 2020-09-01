Cold Forging Machine Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Global “Cold Forging Machine Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Cold Forging Machine. A Report, titled “Global Cold Forging Machine Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Cold Forging Machine manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Cold Forging Machine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Short Description About Cold Forging Machine Market:

Cold forging machine is a kind of equipment to produce fasteners and shaped pieces by using cold forging process

The research covers the current Cold Forging Machine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Jern Yao

Chun Yu Group

National Machinery

Sacma

Sakamura

Hyodong

Carlo Salvi

Nakashimada

Komatsu

Nedschroef

Sunac

Tanisaka

GFM

Aida

Hatebur

MANYO

Stamtec

Shanghai Chun Yu Group

Ningbo Sijin Machinery

Tongyong

Qunfeng Machinery

Innor Machinery

Yeswin Group

Dongrui Machinery

Jern Yao(Shanghai)

Yixing Jufeng Machinery

Harbin Rainbow Technology

Rayliter

Xiangsheng Machine

Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share. Upstream manufacturers including: Ovako Group, Aichi Steel Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co., Ltd., Baosteel, Shougang Group, The Timken Company, MAE, CSSC, Fox Valley Forge, Ningbo Hengyuan Casting Co., Ltd., Siemens etc.Downstream customers include: Birmingham Fastener, Powers Fasteners, Lancaster Fastener Co., Ltd., Dura Fasteners Company Limited, Thai Union Fasteners Co., Ltd., Nova. Fastener Co., Ltd., M & W Fastener Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shengguang High Strength Bolts Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Laibao Precision Technology Co., Ltd, etc.The industry chain is mature, manufactures between the upstream and downstream are stable.Global demand of cold forging machine has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.34%, and similar to production growth. Cold forging machine major application is produce fastener and shaped pieces.Downstream applications field include Automobile, Motorcycle, Aviation, Military, Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of cold forging machine, and stimulate the development of cold forging machine industry . Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, cold forging machine retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of cold forging machine brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the cold forging machine field. The worldwide market for Cold Forging Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1870 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. This report focuses on the Cold Forging Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Report further studies the market development status and future Cold Forging Machine Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Cold Forging Machine market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

2-Die Station

3-Die Station

4-Die Station

5-Die Station

6-Die Station

Other (1-Die Station

7-Die Station) Major Applications are as follows:

Fastener