Cold Forging Machine Market 2020 with Top Countries Data : Market Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Top Manufacturers and Forecast to 2024

Cold forging machine is a kind of equipment to produce fasteners and shaped pieces by using cold forging process
The research covers the current Cold Forging Machine market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:
Scope of the Cold Forging Machine Market Report: Thera are many cold forging machine manufactures in the world, global cold forging machine production will reach about 6075Units in 2016 from 4369Units in 2011. The average growth is about 6.34% from 2011 to 2016. Cold forging machine production main focus on Japan and China, Japan cold forging machine production took about 11.34% of total market in 2015, the followed is China, about 40.86%. Jern Yao, Chun Yu Group, National Machinery, Sacma, Sakamura, Hyodong, Carlo Salvi, Nakashimada are leading manufacturer in Japan, the total cold forging machine production occupy above 21.9% market share. Upstream manufacturers including: Ovako Group, Aichi Steel Corp, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Mitsubishi Steel Mfg Co., Ltd., Baosteel, Shougang Group, The Timken Company, MAE, CSSC, Fox Valley Forge, Ningbo Hengyuan Casting Co., Ltd., Siemens etc.Downstream customers include: Birmingham Fastener, Powers Fasteners, Lancaster Fastener Co., Ltd., Dura Fasteners Company Limited, Thai Union Fasteners Co., Ltd., Nova. Fastener Co., Ltd., M & W Fastener Co., Ltd, Shanghai Shengguang High Strength Bolts Co., Ltd, Zhejiang Laibao Precision Technology Co., Ltd, etc.The industry chain is mature, manufactures between the upstream and downstream are stable.Global demand of cold forging machine has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 6.34%, and similar to production growth. Cold forging machine major application is produce fastener and shaped pieces.Downstream applications field include Automobile, Motorcycle, Aviation, Military, Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of cold forging machine, and stimulate the development of cold forging machine industry . Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, cold forging machine retains its advantage in fastener and shaped pieces produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of cold forging machine brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the cold forging machine field.
The worldwide market for Cold Forging Machine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1870 million US$ in 2024, from 1570 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.
This report focuses on the Cold Forging Machine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Report further studies the market development status and future Cold Forging Machine Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Cold Forging Machine market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.
Major Classifications are as follows:
Major Applications are as follows:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cold Forging Machine in these regions, from 2014 to 2024, covering
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Major Points from Table of Contents:
1. Market Overview
1.1 Cold Forging Machine Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Dynamics
1.4.1 Market Opportunities
1.4.2 Market Risk
1.4.3 Market Driving Force
2.Manufacturers Profiles
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 Cold Forging Machine Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
3.Global Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition By Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.2 Global Cold Forging Machine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2019-2020)
3.3 Market Concentration Rates
3.3.1 Top 3 Cold Forging Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.3.2 Top 6 Cold Forging Machine Manufacturer Market Share in 2020
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4.Global Cold Forging Machine Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Cold Forging Machine Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Cold Forging Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Cold Forging Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Cold Forging Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 South America Cold Forging Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Cold Forging Machine Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.Cold Forging Machine Market Forecast (2020-2024)
5.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2020-2024)
5.2 Cold Forging Machine Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2024)
5.3 Cold Forging Machine Market Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.3.2 Global Cold Forging Machine Market Share Forecast by Type (2020-2024)
5.4 Cold Forging Machine Market Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.1 Global Cold Forging Machine Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
5.4.2 Global Cold Forging Machine Market Share Forecast by Application (2020-2024)
6.Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
6.1 Sales Channel
6.1.1 Direct Marketing
6.1.2 Indirect Marketing
6.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
6.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
7.Research Findings and Conclusion
8.Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Data Source
Continued…..
