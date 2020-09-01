Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market In-depth Insights, Revenue Details, Regional Analysis by 2023

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market: Overview

The global market for computerized physician order entry is coming to the fore due to an increased focus on precision and transparency of medical treatments. These systems involve the electronic storage of medical information and other instructions from practitioners.

When prescriptions are given out through handwritten bits of information on paper, there is a risk of misreading the contents of the prescription. This could have severe consequences because the administration and dosage of incorrect medication could pose a threat to life and health.

Hence, the market for global computerized physician order entry (CPOE) systems is gaining traction from several longitudes within the medical fraternity. The information of a patient is usually entered by physicians, nurses, and pathologists on a computer system after the instructions of the specialist doctor. The market is expected to keep witnessing tremendous demand due to the paradigm shift from manual to machine-based working of the healthcare industry.

The global market may be segmented based on the end-user, type of product, and geography. The segmentation of the market plays a key role in deciding the inner functioning of the market. It is important to understand the lucrativeness of each segmentin order to gain a wider purview of the market.

The report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) on the CPOE systems market is an important focal point to understand the key dynamics that drive demand. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of several segments within the market. In order to give a holistic viewpoint on the market, the researchers of the report analyzed the historic and contemporary trends prevalent in the market. The threats and opportunities that lie ahead of market players have also been included in the report.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

The paper-based ordering system has suffered a lot of criticism in the past due to its pitfalls. One of the major problem associated with this system is the inability to understand handwritings, thus, making it difficult to give the right medicine. Hence, the COPE systems market is gaining momentum across the globe. The CPOE system significantly reduces the time required to complete the orders for medication, making it an efficient channel for the healthcare industry. Moreover, the easy entry of orders from off-site points also popularizes these systems and escalates their demand.

Another important factor that drives demand within the market is the ease of maintaining online records and getting safety alerts when an incorrect order is entered. Apart from these intrinsic factors, extrinsic factors such as strict government regulation to deploy CPOE systems and integration of IT with the healthcare industry are also bolstering demand. The high costs of implementation are hindering market growth but the rising concerns for safety patients is expected to take the market to fruition.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market: Regional Analysis

North America captured the highest market share in the past years due to the prominence of the healthcare industry in the U.S. Moreover, the adoption nascent IT systems is also complementing the demand for CPOE systems within the region. The other regional segments covered in the report include Asia Pacific and the rest of the world.

Global Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The leading market players within the global market for CPOE systems include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare,IDX Systems Corp.,McKesson Corporation, Eclipsys Corp., and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

