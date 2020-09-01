Coronavirus’s Impact On Planter Market

Introduction

The global planter market is growing rapidly due to the emergence of Omni channel retailing. Planters are available in a variety of sizes, colors, shapes, and materials. Rapid growth in the development of greenhouse technology and floriculture has helped to generate higher demand for planters. Nowadays, planters with attractive designs and custom textures and finishes are introduced to improve indoor or outdoor living environment. This is expected to boost the sales of planters in the next few years.

Global Planter Market: Competition Landscape

Presence of established as well as emerging players across the globe and targeting end-users with attractive designs are expected to drive the demand for planters in the next few years.

Major manufacturers in the planter market emphasize on development of innovative products by opting for cost-effective raw material and decoration to meet the requirement of end-users

Emerging players in the market are focused on new product development and collaborating with retailing channels, interior designers, nurseries, and green houses to enhance the sales of planters

Lechuza

Lechuza is a Germany-based company. It was established in 2000. The company is a subsidiary of The Brandstätter Group. Lechuza provides planters in a variety of colors and shapes that are reliable for indoor and outdoor plantation. The company’s business is spread across 70 countries worldwide.

East Jordan Plastics, Inc.

East Jordan Plastics, Inc., was founded in 1947. The company involves in the business of manufacturing and distribution of plastic trays, plastic pots, and various other horticultural containers in North America. The company emphasizes on manufacturing of recyclable products as it is a prime way to protect the environment and reduce solid waste. Furthermore, the company is promoting itself as a prominent player across the region by introducing innovative products in mega events and trade show.

Keter Group

Keter Group was established in 1948 in Israel. The company is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of resin-based household and garden consumer products. Keter group sells its products through its own chain of retail stores. It has about 29 plants in Israel, Europe, and the U.S.

Other key players operating in the global planter market include Inc., Scheurich GmbH & Co. KG, Benito Urban, Milan Plast Pvt.Ltd, Garant GP, New England Garden Ornaments and The HC Companies.

Global Planter Market: Dynamics

Rise in Demand for Indoor Planters

Indoor planters are a popular choice as they tend to look great in a different premises. These can be placed as a standalone decor piece at home. Furthermore, consumers are inclining toward planters to improve the interior design of their commercial and residential places. The availability of planters in different sizes and shapes with unique finishes are found to be satisfactory among the users and used to enhance the interior decor of the house. In addition, rapid growth in residential and commercial sectors across the globe is expected to fuel the planter market during the forecast period.

Targeting Untapped Market

Rise in cultivation of herbs and ornamental plants is expected to enhance the sales of market in the near future. Collaboration with interior designers, green houses, and nurseries suppliers is expected to create significant opportunities for the planter market. In addition, investment in R&D for manufacturing of innovative products, targeting retailers and emerging markets are opening new doors of opportunities. Moreover, penetration of innovative product with attractive offers is expected to boost the planter market through online sales channel.

