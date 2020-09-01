Cosmetic Containers Market Outlooks 2020: Market Size, Cost Structures, Growth rate and Industry Analysis to 2027

Global Cosmetic Containers Market: Overview

Cosmetic containers include bottles, jars, palettes, vials & ampoules, etc. which are used for the packaging of hair care, nail-care, skincare, and make-up products. Cosmetic containers are available in materials such as glass, plastic, metal, ceramic, etc. High-end cosmetic containers include heavy-wall PET bottles, heavy-wall PET jars, and glass containers for luxury cosmetic packaging.

Heavy-wall PET cosmetic containers have the same look and feel as that of glass containers, and at the same time, they maintain the crystal clear appearance of PET containers. Since cosmetic bottles and jars made of PET plastic are heavy-wall and lightweight at the same time, they are ideal for e-commerce, as well as for companies seeking eco-friendly packaging alternatives for cosmetic products.

Packaging plays an important role in the branding of cosmetic products. The cosmetic containers should be designed in manner that enables the product to easily come out, but not go in. Apart from ease of use, another important element of cosmetic containers is their pilfer resistance. Most of the cosmetic containers have a seal component that is broken when the package is opened for the first time. The four main aspects that are considered for the selection of a cosmetic container are the type of container, its compatibility with the product, functionality, and its ability to protect the product.

Cosmetic containers, including jars and bottles, are widely used across the globe due to the numerous dispensing options including jet and drop inserts, spray nozzles, frothing caps, and pump heads. Moreover, it is important for cosmetic containers to not absorb substances from the products stored in them, for instance, the absorption of water from creams into cardboard. The cosmetic containers market is expected to witness moderate to high growth worldwide due to the growth of the global cosmetic packaging market.

Global Cosmetic Containers Market: Dynamics

Plastics in packaging have proved useful for a number of reasons, including the ease with which they can be formed, high quality, and the freedom of design. Plastic cosmetic containers are extremely resilient to breakage, owing to which they can offer safety to consumers, along with reduction of losses due to breakage at all the levels of distribution and usage. Plastic cosmetic containers are in high demand owing to factors such as low cost, light weight, durability, inertness to most chemicals, and their ability to retain their shape for a long period.

There are several cosmetic brands in the market, therefore, female consumers have a wide variety of options to choose from. Cosmetic containers are used in the cosmetic industry because of their sturdy body and affordable price. There has been rapid and continuous growth in the cosmetic industry, which is expected to drive the global cosmetic containers market.

Cosmopak, one of leading packaging company has introduced Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) plastic cosmetic containers. According to the company, this PCR cosmetic container series conveys a simple design ethic that represents the simplicity of nature.

As the global cosmetics market is highly lucrative, there is intense competition among the manufacturers of cosmetic containers to introduce high-quality finished products with visual appeal. Despite the positive outlook for the steady growth of the global cosmetic containers market, there are certain factors, such as the popularity of other forms of packaging, for instance squeeze tubes, which are likely to hamper the growth of the cosmetic containers market.

Global Cosmetic Containers Market: Segmentation

The global cosmetic containers market is segmented on the basis of material into:

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Ceramic

Others

The global cosmetic containers market is segmented on the basis of capacity into:

Up to 50 ml

50 ml – 100 ml

100ml – 200 ml

200 ml and above

The global cosmetic containers market is segmented on the basis of container type into:

Bottles

Jars

Vials

Ampoules

Palettes

Boxes

The global cosmetic containers market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Hair Care

Skin Care

Nail Care

Color Cosmetics

Makeup

Global Cosmetic Containers Market: Regional Outlook

The U.S. and Germany are expected to be the markets with a mature consumer base, owing to which they are expected to account for a major share of the global cosmetic containers market throughout the forecast period. The cosmetic container market in countries, such as India, China, and South Korea, is expected to experience significant growth. The GCC countries market is also expected to gain momentum over the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of the Huda Beauty products brand. However, Germany, UK, Russia, and France are expected to experience relatively slower growth as compared to Asian countries.

Global Cosmetic Containers Market: Key Manufacturers

NORDTEK Packaging

MIRON Violettglas BV

The Packaging Company

MKTG INDUSTRY Srl

INTERNATIONAL COSMETIC SUPPLIERS LTD.

Elcosgroup Corporation

Berlin Packaging

Cosmopak U.S.A LLC

HCP Packaging (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

