COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automotive Homologation Services Market

The stricter regulations in terms of automotive homologation across the globe and the growing need for assurance of safe and efficient vehicles among a considerable populace can serve as prime growth factors for the automotive homologation services market. The companies offering automotive homologation services help an individual to obtain the ideal approvals required to sell a vehicle in a specific country. The automotive homologation standards aim to enhance car safety, ensure the environmental compliance of the vehicle, and also assure that the parts of the vehicle are of good quality.

The automotive homologation services market provides its services to automobiles like passenger vehicles, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, trailers, and others. Based on sourcing type, the automotive homologation services market can be classified into Outsourced services and In House services.

This report on the automotive homologation services market offers an expanded analysis of the varied growth aspects such as current trends, competitive scenarios, regional overview, and others. The thorough analysis proves of great advantage to the stakeholders and offers a helping hand in designing exceptional strategies for cementing their foothold in the automotive homologation services market. The report also includes the COVID-19 impact on the automotive homologation services market.

Automotive Homologation Services Market: Competitive Scenario

The automotive homologation services market can be classified as fragmented with numerous players in fray for offering cutting-edge homologation services. Local players with expertise in their countries are gaining considerable traction. The players in the automotive homologation services market are always engaged in spinning a strong web of network through tie-ups with ISO/IEC 17025-compliant laboratories for expanding their foothold around the globe and assure complete accuracy in test reports of the vehicles.

A focus on developing services based on the latest regulations brings extensive growth opportunities for the players in the automotive homologation services market. Some well-established players in the automotive homologation services market are Applus Services S.A., Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, TÜV SÜD Group, Eurofins Scientific, Formel D, Bureau Veritas S.A., EKRA SE, MISTRAS Group, Inc., and SGS Group.

Automotive Homologation Services Market: Impact of Driverless Technology

The advancements in technology have taken big leaps across the automobile industry. Driverless technology is one of the prominent technological developments and is prophesied to change the dimensions of the automobile industry. As the production and global reach of autonomous vehicles gain traction, the governments of different countries are coming up with novel regulations regarding autonomous vehicles.

The players in the automotive homologation services market are focusing on these developments and are investing in comprehensive capabilities for supporting the success of emerging technologies. Many players in the automotive homologation services market are offering services that cover Bluetooth compliance, device durability testing, cellular regulatory and carrier approvals, etc.

Such developments may bring immense growth prospects for the automotive homologation services market. Here are some developments regarding the regulations for autonomous vehicles.

The Australian Transport Ministry is developing a national regulatory framework to allow smooth operations of autonomous vehicles in Australia and the work is stated to complete in 2021

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently announced the new Automated Vehicle Transparency and Engagement for Safe Testing Initiative Test (AV Test) that will help in tracking the status of Autonomous Vehicles’ (AVs) in the U.S.

The German Government is in the process of preparing legislation commercializing driverless vehicle technology soon; it will be the first comprehensive legal framework that will cover road traffic requirements and homologation for robot axis

Automotive Homologation Services Market: Regional Segmentation

The automotive homologation services market is spread across North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Europe may contribute greatly to the automotive homologation services market during the forecast period due to the increase in automotive production activities in the region. The growing influence of autonomous vehicles may also bring considerable growth for the automotive homologation services market.

Asia Pacific may also hold a substantial share of the automotive homologation services market due to the escalating foreign trade activities.