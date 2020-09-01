Covid-19 Impact Analysis On Nutricosmetics Market Insights On Strategies Of Key Players Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Skinside AG, Croda International Plc, Pfizer Inc

Global nutricosmetics market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5,709.8 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8,762.8 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising need of plant protein amid a rising amount of health concerns and veganism worldwide.

The nutricosmetics are the combination of nutrients which are used in the production of cosmetics to support the function and structure of the skin. Various type of micro nutrients are available such as vitamin A, E, C are well established anti-oxidants which have effect to reduce the effect of free radicals in the skin and have important function such are produces the collagen and protects the skin damage from Ultraviolet (UV) light exposure.

Global Nutricosmetics Market, By Ingredients (Antioxidants, Polyphenolics, Turmeric, Collagen, Fish Oils, Plant-Based Ceramides, Polypodium leucomotos, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega 3 Fatty Acids, Others), Application (Food Supplements, Skin Care, Hair and Nail Care, Weight Management, Others), Intake Type (Pill Type Nutricosmetics, Drinkable Nutricosmetics), Distribution Channel (Modern Trade, Health and Beauty Stores, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy Stores, E-Commerce), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising beauty and health concern amongst population

Growing research and development for the beauty products incorporated with the organics nutrients

Growing base of elderly population seeking cosmetic assistance

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness among consumers about benefits of nutricosmetics

Longer duration for the effective result of the nutricosmetics

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, SEPPIC (France) announced the launch of SEPIBLISS, the SEPIBLISS is nutricosmetic ingredient which is designed for the reactive and the sensitive skin. It also ensures relief from the irritation and redness on the face.

In May 2018, Vitabiotics Ltd. (U.K.) announced the launch of Perfectil, which is designed for skin, nails and hair and contains the 22 and 28 bio-active micronutrients.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request An Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Global nutricosmetics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of nutricosmetics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global nutricosmetics market are Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Nestlé, L’Oréal International, THE COCA-COLA COMPANY, Skinside AG, Croda International Plc, Pfizer Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Robinson Pharma, Inc., Ashland, Vitabiotics Ltd, SEPPIC, Medcoll Bio, BASF SE, deep visions Multimedia GmbH, Martek Biosciences Corporation, Husum Mineral Fountain HMB GmbH & Co KG , Functionalab products, Lonza and Solgar Inc.

