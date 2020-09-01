Dairy Ingredients Market Share and Growth by Business Development 2020-2026 | Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Euroserum, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Global Dairy Ingredients including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, deployment models, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Global Dairy Ingredients investments from 2020 till 2025.

Arla Foods, Dairy Farmers of America, Euroserum, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, FrieslandCampina, Glanbia, PLC, Kanegrade Ltd, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, Saputo Inc.

Market Overview

Global dairy ingredients market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period 2019-2024.

– Dairy ingredients are substances which are extracted from dairy products and are used to give texture and flavor to the food and beverages. These are stored in dry, concentrated and liquid forms. Dairy ingredients provide emulsification, fat holding, viscosity creation and gel formation.

– Increased consumption of dairy ingredients is being observed in vegetarians, as dairy serves as the primary source of protein and nutrition in their diet.

Global dairy ingredients market is segmented on the basis of application, type, and region. Milk powder holds a major share of the market. Bakery and confectionary, dairy, convenience foods, and sports & clinical nutrition products are the major end-users of the dairy ingredients. Milk protein concentrates & milk protein isolates have higher growth prospects, due to the increasing popularity of sports. Also, the study provides an analysis of the dairy ingredients market in the emerging and established markets across the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends

Growing Awareness Towards Healthy Food

The growing prominence of nutritional enrichment in foods & beverages due to increased awareness towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle among individuals is projected to have a positive impact on the dairy ingredients market. The dairy ingredients market is also being driven by the regulatory support from the United States FDA and United Kingdom government, which is intended to incorporate proteins in food and drinks. The rise in disposable income of the consumers, coupled with increased inclination to pay a premium price for food products with various health benefits is a key driver in the dairy ingredients market. Increasing demand for protein supplements in food items has resulted in new product launches by food & beverage companies, which is expected to fuel the demand for whey and milk powders.

Asia-Pacific Holds the Major Share in Dairy Ingredient Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest segment in the dairy ingredients market, followed by Europe and North America. The European and North American markets are also projected to witness growth over the forecast period. High-concentrate ingredients, such as whey proteins and milk protein isolates, are majorly used in developed nations, such as the United States, Germany, and France. On the other hand, low-concentrate ingredients are prevalent in developing countries. An increase in disposable incomes, along with a constant increase in the toddler and infant population in the Asia -Pacific region, is anticipated to benefit the global dairy ingredients market.

