Diabetes Care Devices Market Key Players, Industry Overview, Application and Analysis to 2020-2026

Report SummaryMarket OverviewThe global diabetes care devices market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027. The market growth is attributable to increasing prevalence of diabetes, rising demand for self blood glucose monitoring devices for home use, growing prevalence of obesity and increasing geriatric population with sedentary lifestyle. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas Ninth edition 2019, about 463 million adults aged 20 – 79 years were affected with diabetes in 2019 and this number is projected to reach 700 million by 2045. Of these 463 million affected adults, around 79% belong to the low-income and middle-income countries. With the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the demand for diabetes care devices is expected to increase, thereby aiding market growth.Moreover, increasing government funding and investments in healthcare infrastructure development and awareness programs funded by government of various countries including the U.S., Canada, and Australia to support diabetes care is positively expected to influence the global diabetes care devices market growth. For instance, in November 2018, an additional funding of about USD 100 million has been announced by the Australian Minister of Health in order to extend “Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Initiative”. This initiative offers fully-subsidized CGM devices to the Australian residents aged below 21 with type 1 diabetes.

Furthermore, as of March 2020, the Australian Government has extended and revised clinical eligibility criteria for this CGM initiative. Under the revised initiative, people with type 1 diabetes below aged 21 and above aged 21 with valid concessional status are now eligible to fully access the subsidized CGM devices through National Diabetes Services Scheme (NDSS). Thus, such initiatives are expected to increase the demand for the diabetes care devices in the near future.

Global Diabetes Care Devices Market Share (%) by Product, 2019

According to a study released by the International Diabetes Federation, in 2019 approximately 4.2 million deaths associated with diabetes and its complications have been registered among adults aged 20-79 years, accounting for approximately 11.3% of the global deaths. Of these 4.2 million deaths in 2019, around 46.2% of the deaths were registered in the population aged 60 years and below that majorly includes the working-age group. Thus, owing to the increase in diabetes-related mortality rate, the demand for diabetes care devices is expected to boost over the coming years.

Product Insights

Based on type, our scope of study has segmented the market into blood glucose monitoring (BGM) devices and insulin delivery devices. In 2019, blood glucose monitoring devices segment accounted for the largest revenue share in diabetes care devices market. Rising demand for self-monitoring devices mainly blood glucose meters owing to their high acceptance among diabetic groups and low cost is expected to drive the segment growth. In addition, introduction of technological advancements in BGM devices such as miniaturization and portability that aids in increased usage in homecare settings is another key factor boosting the segment growth.

However, insulin delivery devices segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising acceptance of advanced insulin pumps and pens. Among the various insulin delivery devices such as insulin pumps, pens, syringes and jet injectors; insulin pumps segment accounts for largest market share owing to increased technological collaboration and introduction of smart insulin pumps. For instance, in June 2019, Medtronic entered into a partnership agreement with Tidepool to develop an automated insulin pump system – Bluetooth-enabled MiniMed(TM) pump with an automated insulin delivery app for android and iOS platforms.

End – use Insights

The diabetes care devices market on the basis of end user has been segmented into homecare, and hospitals & specialty clinics. In 2019, hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share owing to high availability of portable and advanced monitoring devices for diabetes care in the hospitals. Moreover, growing hospitalization due to diabetes further elevates the need to accurately monitor and control blood glucose level in patients, thereby aiding the segment growth. Growing prevalence of diabetes coupled with increase in demand for diabetes care devices in hospitals are some of the factors expected to boost the segment growth over the forecasted years.

Homecare segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of portable insulin-delivery devices and self blood glucose monitoring devices in the home care settings. Increasing adoption of these devices foe home-use owing to the features such as high convenience, affordability, portability, remote monitoring, and significant precision in measurements have enabled patients to reduce diabetes management cost, thus expected to drive the growth of the homecare segment in the market.

Regional Insights

The diabetes care devices market study examines the performance of market across six key regions, viz. North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in diabetes care devices market. High reimbursement on diabetes care devices and affordable insurance and medical discount services for diabetes offered by providers to ensure enhanced patient care along with reduced healthcare expenses are among the key factors driving market growth in North America. Moreover, high presence of large patient pool for diabetes and increasing FDA approval and product launches for diabetes monitoring and insulin devices is further contributing substantially to the diabetes care devices market growth. For instance, as per “International Diabetes Federation”, nearly 48 million people were registered to be affected with diabetes in North America in 2019, which is further projected to reach approximately 63 million by the end of 2045. Moreover, high incidence rate of COVID-19 in the U.S. is majorly impacting the demand for self-monitoring CGM devices, thus expected to drive the market growth.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market in near future owing to increase in awareness about advanced diabetes care devices in Asian countries majorly India, China, and Japan. Rising government initiatives and launch of various educational programs spreading awareness regarding diabetes care by private organizations is also expected to propel market growth in Asia Pacific region. For instance, Novo Nordisk is collaborating with Health Care Community to launch an awareness campaign that make diabetes a global health agenda. The company organized various diabetes awareness events throughout the country and also collaborated with patient organizations to increase awareness regarding prevention, control and management of diabetes.

Competitive Market Insights

Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global diabetes care devices market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Arkray, Inc., Bayer Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Dexcom Incorporation, F Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed Holding AG, Sanofi, and Novo Nordics; accounting for majority of the market share owing to their strong global footprint, exhaustive product portfolios, and increased focus on technological advancements in the diabetes care solutions.

Moreover, the development of self-monitoring devices such as blood glucose meters and testing strips by key vendors that allow users to monitor their diabetes remotely at home is key factor driving revenue growth in the diabetes care devices market. An extensive competition analysis allows for an exhaustive market structure assessment. This section further offers insights on recent market developments, emerging opportunities, impactful trends and dormant business tactics.

Report Scope

A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “Diabetes Care Devices July 2020 – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global diabetes care devices market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value and volume) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

The data has been meticulously gathered from some of the top industry experts and thorough secondary research. This information is authentic and dependable, and enables deeper understanding of diabetes care devices and their market potential at global as well as regional levels. It intends to help potential market entrants with their strategic business planning.

Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy:

The global diabetes care devices market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering product and end use analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each product and end use segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the diabetes care landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in diabetes care equipment sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to diabetes care devices market research.

The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global diabetes care devices market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global diabetes care devices market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of diabetes care devices market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on diabetes care devices market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the diabetes care devices market.

