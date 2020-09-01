The competitive landscape analysis of Global Digital Banking Platforms Market uncovers detailed company profiles, revenue shares, portfolio innovations, regional product footprint, key developmental strategies, pricing structure, target markets, and near-term plans of market leaders. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Digital Banking Platforms Market”.

Report covers Impact of Coronavirus COVID-19: Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Digital Banking Platforms market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Key players in the global Digital Banking Platforms market covered in Chapter 4:

Backbase

Temenos

Halcom D.D

Oracle

EdgeVerve Systems

TagitPte Ltd

NF Innova

Appway

ETRONIKA

Worldline

Finastra

Fidor

Sopra

CREALOGIX

Fiserv

NETinfo

Intellect Design Arena

SAP

BNY Mellon

TCS

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the Digital Banking Platforms market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Online Banking

Mobile Banking

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the Digital Banking Platforms market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Retail Banking

Corporate Banking

Geographically, the following regions are covered:

United States, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden, Poland, Belgium, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa and Rest of the World

Some Points from Table of Contents

Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Chapter 1 Report Overview

Chapter 2 Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter 3 Value Chain of Digital Banking Platforms Market

Chapter 4 Players Profiles

Chapter 5 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 6 North America Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 7 Europe Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Asia-Pacific Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Middle East and Africa Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 South America Digital Banking Platforms Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Segment by Types

Chapter 12 Global Digital Banking Platforms Market Segment by Applications

Chapter 13 Digital Banking Platforms Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026)

Chapter 14 Appendix

Digital Banking Platforms Research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Digital Banking Platforms market?

What will be the Digital Banking Platforms market size for the forecast period, 2020 – 2026?

What are the main driving forces responsible for changing the Digital Banking Platforms industry’s trajectory?

Who are the big suppliers that dominate the Digital Banking Platforms industry across different regions? Which are their wins to stay ahead in the competition?

What are the Digital Banking Platforms market trends business owners can rely upon in the coming years?

What are the threats and challenges expected to restrict the progress of the Digital Banking Platforms industry across different countries?

