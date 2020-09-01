Digital Signature Market by 2026 Global industry analysis, share, statistics, trends, opportunities and forecasts 2026

The market is projected to witness a significant growth over the forecast period. Strong demand from government as well as defense sector among other applications is contributing to a rising demand for digital signatures across the globe. Governments and defense applications use digital signatures for various purposes such as forms & licenses issuing, tax and returns filing, treasury orders, online government directives and orders, file movements, filing of public information, online money orders, among others.

Features of digital signatures such as high security, tamper proof cryptographic encryption, authentication at multiple levels, as we as ability to provide certificate-based ID authentication have led the governments across the globe to adopt digital signature on a wide scale. Cost savings associated with digital signatures, ease of usage and ability to bypass fraud issues and tedious paper work are some of the other factors driving the growth in the segment.

The rising number of mobile users is proving beneficial for the overall market. Rising disposable income, cheap availability of mobile phones, are some of the major factors benefitting the rising number of mobile phone users. In comparison to situation five years ago, the download speed of internet has increased by more than six times. In addition, the prices and fees for mobile internet connection has reduced by more than 90%. This has also benefitted the overall demand for increased mobile devices sales. This trend is benefitting the overall benefitting the market from applications that involve mobile usage.

E-commerce activities especially in countries such as India and in China have witnessed tremendous rise in these countries in the recent past and the momentum is expected to continue over the next few years. High penetration of mobile phone users, declining internet prices, broad product portfolio are some of the reasons for e-commerce growth. All these activities have thus resulted in a rise in online payments which is proving to be extremely beneficial for the overall market growth.

Improving economic conditions, proactive approach taken by governments in Asia Pacific region to boost industrial sector has resulted in a rapid urbanization in the region. The region has witnessed a rapid rise in urban population in the past years. This urban population has access to smartphones, and internet and are major drivers for applications growth of the market

The digital signature operators have to maintain highly reliable as well as secure systems that cannot be easily modified and bypassed. Whenever a legal dispute arises, digital signature operators need to prove their operational reliability through means of expert verification. This entails additional costs. Companies have to offset such restraints to gain market share. Some of the leading players in the market include Kofax, Rpost Technologies, Identrust, Secured Signing Limited, SIGNiX, Entrust Datacard, DocuSign, Ascertia, Gemalto, OneSpan, Adobe, and Hellosign among others

Polaris Market research has segmented the Digital Signature market report on the basis of solution, deployment, type and region

Digital Signature Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Software

Hardware

Managed Services

Professional Services

Digital Signature Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Cloud

On-Premise

Digital Signature Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

E-Commerce

Education and Research

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

Legal

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Real Estate

Manufacturing and Engineering

Others

Digital Signature Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Spain

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia

South America Chile Brazil

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar Oman



