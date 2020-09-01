Door Phone Market Growth Analysis by 2027 – Reports Globe

Fort Collins, Colorado – The research report on Door Phone Market exhaustively analyzes this business space with focus on overall renumeration over the assessment period, alongside the detailed scrutiny of various industry segments. The report entails information pertaining to the current position and industry size based on volume. The overview of various drivers, restraints, and opportunities defining the business scenario of Door Phone market is presented in the study. It also focuses on insights about the regional outlook of the market, coupled with an elaborate study of companies with prominent stake in the Door Phone market.

Door phone market garnered a revenue of USD 4.6 billion in the year 2019 globally and has been foreseen to yield USD 6.3 billion by the year 2027 at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forecast period.

This report studies the Door Phone market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries, this report analyzes the top players in Door Phone industry, and splits by product type and applications/end industries. This report also includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Door Phone industry.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

Door Phone Market Segmentation:

Door Phone Market, By Application (2016-2027)

Commercial

Residential

Door Phone Market, By Product (2016-2027)

Audio door phones

Video door phones

Some of Top Market Players Analysis Included in this Report:

Fermax Holding Investment SL

Axis Communications

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Guangdong Anjubao

1byone, Inc.

Urmet Group

ABB Genway

Aiphone Corporation

Legrand

Competitive Analysis

Door Phone market is highly fragmented, and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Door Phone market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

