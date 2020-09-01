E-cigarette Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026 | Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global E-cigarette market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-cigarette market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-cigarette report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-cigarette report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-cigarette market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-cigarette market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-cigarette market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-cigarette market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-cigarette market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-cigarette Market Research Report: Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy, 21st Century, Vaporcorp, Truvape, FirstUnion, Hangsen, Buddy Group, Kimree, Innokin, SHENZHEN SMOORE, SMOK
Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Product: With Screen
Without Screen
Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Application: Online
Offline
The E-cigarette Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-cigarette market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-cigarette market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the E-cigarette market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-cigarette industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global E-cigarette market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global E-cigarette market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-cigarette market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Top E-cigarette Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)
1.3.2 With Screen
1.3.3 Without Screen
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global E-cigarette Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online
1.4.3 Offline
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Market Perspective
2.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue (2015-2026)
2.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales (2015-2026)
2.2 Global E-cigarette Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top E-cigarette Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size
2.4 E-cigarette Industry Trends
2.4.1 E-cigarette Market Trends
2.4.2 E-cigarette Market Drivers
2.4.3 E-cigarette Market Challenges
2.4.4 E-cigarette Market Restraints
2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key E-cigarette Players: Views for Future
3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Top E-cigarette Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)
3.1.1 Global E-cigarette Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-cigarette Sales in 2019
3.2 Global Top Manufacturers E-cigarette by Revenue
3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-cigarette as of 2019)
3.4 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers
3.5 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette Market
3.7 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Product Offered
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.4 E-cigarette Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.1 Global E-cigarette Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.4 E-cigarette Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global E-cigarette Market Size by Application
5.1 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.4 E-cigarette Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global E-cigarette Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global E-cigarette Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global E-cigarette Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.4 E-cigarette Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Company
6.2 North America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Type
6.3 North America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Application
6.4 North America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Countries
6.4.1 North America E-cigarette Sales by Countries
6.4.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue by Countries
6.4.3 U.S.
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Company
7.2 Europe E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Type
7.3 Europe E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Application
7.4 Europe E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Countries
7.4.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales by Countries
7.4.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue by Countries
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Company
8.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Application
8.4 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Regions
8.4.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Sales by Regions
8.4.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Revenue by Regions
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 India
8.4.7 Australia
8.4.8 Taiwan
8.4.9 Indonesia
8.4.10 Thailand
8.4.11 Malaysia
8.4.12 Philippines
8.4.13 Vietnam
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Company
9.2 Latin America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Type
9.3 Latin America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Application
9.4 Latin America E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Countries
9.4.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales by Countries
9.4.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue by Countries
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
9.4.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Type
10.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Application
10.3 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Breakdown Data by Countries
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales by Countries
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue by Countries
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
10.3.5 U.A.E
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Imperial Tobacco
11.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Corporation Information
11.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Business Overview
11.1.3 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products and Services
11.1.5 Imperial Tobacco SWOT Analysis
11.1.6 Imperial Tobacco Recent Developments
11.2 Reynolds American
11.2.1 Reynolds American Corporation Information
11.2.2 Reynolds American Business Overview
11.2.3 Reynolds American E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Reynolds American E-cigarette Products and Services
11.2.5 Reynolds American SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Reynolds American Recent Developments
11.3 Japan Tobacco
11.3.1 Japan Tobacco Corporation Information
11.3.2 Japan Tobacco Business Overview
11.3.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Products and Services
11.3.5 Japan Tobacco SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Japan Tobacco Recent Developments
11.4 Altria
11.4.1 Altria Corporation Information
11.4.2 Altria Business Overview
11.4.3 Altria E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Altria E-cigarette Products and Services
11.4.5 Altria SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Altria Recent Developments
11.5 VMR Product
11.5.1 VMR Product Corporation Information
11.5.2 VMR Product Business Overview
11.5.3 VMR Product E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 VMR Product E-cigarette Products and Services
11.5.5 VMR Product SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 VMR Product Recent Developments
11.6 Njoy
11.6.1 Njoy Corporation Information
11.6.2 Njoy Business Overview
11.6.3 Njoy E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Njoy E-cigarette Products and Services
11.6.5 Njoy SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Njoy Recent Developments
11.7 21st Century
11.7.1 21st Century Corporation Information
11.7.2 21st Century Business Overview
11.7.3 21st Century E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 21st Century E-cigarette Products and Services
11.7.5 21st Century SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 21st Century Recent Developments
11.8 Vaporcorp
11.8.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information
11.8.2 Vaporcorp Business Overview
11.8.3 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Products and Services
11.8.5 Vaporcorp SWOT Analysis
11.8.6 Vaporcorp Recent Developments
11.9 Truvape
11.9.1 Truvape Corporation Information
11.9.2 Truvape Business Overview
11.9.3 Truvape E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Truvape E-cigarette Products and Services
11.9.5 Truvape SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Truvape Recent Developments
11.10 FirstUnion
11.10.1 FirstUnion Corporation Information
11.10.2 FirstUnion Business Overview
11.10.3 FirstUnion E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 FirstUnion E-cigarette Products and Services
11.10.5 FirstUnion SWOT Analysis
11.10.6 FirstUnion Recent Developments
11.11 Hangsen
11.11.1 Hangsen Corporation Information
11.11.2 Hangsen Business Overview
11.11.3 Hangsen E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.11.4 Hangsen E-cigarette Products and Services
11.11.5 Hangsen SWOT Analysis
11.11.6 Hangsen Recent Developments
11.12 Buddy Group
11.12.1 Buddy Group Corporation Information
11.12.2 Buddy Group Business Overview
11.12.3 Buddy Group E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Buddy Group E-cigarette Products and Services
11.12.5 Buddy Group SWOT Analysis
11.12.6 Buddy Group Recent Developments
11.13 Kimree
11.13.1 Kimree Corporation Information
11.13.2 Kimree Business Overview
11.13.3 Kimree E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Kimree E-cigarette Products and Services
11.13.5 Kimree SWOT Analysis
11.13.6 Kimree Recent Developments
11.14 Innokin
11.14.1 Innokin Corporation Information
11.14.2 Innokin Business Overview
11.14.3 Innokin E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Innokin E-cigarette Products and Services
11.14.5 Innokin SWOT Analysis
11.14.6 Innokin Recent Developments
11.15 SHENZHEN SMOORE
11.15.1 SHENZHEN SMOORE Corporation Information
11.15.2 SHENZHEN SMOORE Business Overview
11.15.3 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Products and Services
11.15.5 SHENZHEN SMOORE SWOT Analysis
11.15.6 SHENZHEN SMOORE Recent Developments
11.16 SMOK
11.16.1 SMOK Corporation Information
11.16.2 SMOK Business Overview
11.16.3 SMOK E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 SMOK E-cigarette Products and Services
11.16.5 SMOK SWOT Analysis
11.16.6 SMOK Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 E-cigarette Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Sales Channels Analysis
12.2.1 E-cigarette Sales Channels
12.2.2 E-cigarette Distributors
12.3 E-cigarette Customers
13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.1.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.1.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.2.3 North America E-cigarette Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.3.3 Europe E-cigarette Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.4.3 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.5.3 Latin America E-cigarette Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast
13.6.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
13.6.3 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
