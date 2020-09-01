E-cigarette Market Share, Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential By 2026 | Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global E-cigarette market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-cigarette market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-cigarette report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-cigarette report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-cigarette market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-cigarette market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-cigarette market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-cigarette market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-cigarette market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-cigarette Market Research Report: Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy, 21st Century, Vaporcorp, Truvape, FirstUnion, Hangsen, Buddy Group, Kimree, Innokin, SHENZHEN SMOORE, SMOK

Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Product: With Screen

Without Screen



Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Offline



The E-cigarette Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-cigarette market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-cigarette market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-cigarette market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-cigarette industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-cigarette market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-cigarette market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-cigarette market?

Table of Contents:

1 E-cigarette Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-cigarette

1.2 E-cigarette Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 With Screen

1.2.3 Without Screen

1.3 E-cigarette Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-cigarette Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Online

1.3.3 Offline

1.4 Global E-cigarette Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global E-cigarette Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global E-cigarette Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 E-cigarette Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 E-cigarette Industry

1.6 E-cigarette Market Trends

2 Global E-cigarette Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global E-cigarette Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers E-cigarette Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 E-cigarette Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-cigarette Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key E-cigarette Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 E-cigarette Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global E-cigarette Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global E-cigarette Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America E-cigarette Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe E-cigarette Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America E-cigarette Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global E-cigarette Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-cigarette Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global E-cigarette Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-cigarette Business

6.1 Imperial Tobacco

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Imperial Tobacco Products Offered

6.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Recent Development

6.2 Reynolds American

6.2.1 Reynolds American Corporation Information

6.2.2 Reynolds American Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Reynolds American E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Reynolds American Products Offered

6.2.5 Reynolds American Recent Development

6.3 Japan Tobacco

6.3.1 Japan Tobacco Corporation Information

6.3.2 Japan Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Japan Tobacco Products Offered

6.3.5 Japan Tobacco Recent Development

6.4 Altria

6.4.1 Altria Corporation Information

6.4.2 Altria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Altria E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Altria Products Offered

6.4.5 Altria Recent Development

6.5 VMR Product

6.5.1 VMR Product Corporation Information

6.5.2 VMR Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 VMR Product E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 VMR Product Products Offered

6.5.5 VMR Product Recent Development

6.6 Njoy

6.6.1 Njoy Corporation Information

6.6.2 Njoy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Njoy E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Njoy Products Offered

6.6.5 Njoy Recent Development

6.7 21st Century

6.6.1 21st Century Corporation Information

6.6.2 21st Century Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 21st Century E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 21st Century Products Offered

6.7.5 21st Century Recent Development

6.8 Vaporcorp

6.8.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information

6.8.2 Vaporcorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Vaporcorp Products Offered

6.8.5 Vaporcorp Recent Development

6.9 Truvape

6.9.1 Truvape Corporation Information

6.9.2 Truvape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Truvape E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Truvape Products Offered

6.9.5 Truvape Recent Development

6.10 FirstUnion

6.10.1 FirstUnion Corporation Information

6.10.2 FirstUnion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 FirstUnion E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 FirstUnion Products Offered

6.10.5 FirstUnion Recent Development

6.11 Hangsen

6.11.1 Hangsen Corporation Information

6.11.2 Hangsen E-cigarette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Hangsen E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Hangsen Products Offered

6.11.5 Hangsen Recent Development

6.12 Buddy Group

6.12.1 Buddy Group Corporation Information

6.12.2 Buddy Group E-cigarette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Buddy Group E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Buddy Group Products Offered

6.12.5 Buddy Group Recent Development

6.13 Kimree

6.13.1 Kimree Corporation Information

6.13.2 Kimree E-cigarette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Kimree E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Kimree Products Offered

6.13.5 Kimree Recent Development

6.14 Innokin

6.14.1 Innokin Corporation Information

6.14.2 Innokin E-cigarette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Innokin E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Innokin Products Offered

6.14.5 Innokin Recent Development

6.15 SHENZHEN SMOORE

6.15.1 SHENZHEN SMOORE Corporation Information

6.15.2 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 SHENZHEN SMOORE Products Offered

6.15.5 SHENZHEN SMOORE Recent Development

6.16 SMOK

6.16.1 SMOK Corporation Information

6.16.2 SMOK E-cigarette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 SMOK E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 SMOK Products Offered

6.16.5 SMOK Recent Development

7 E-cigarette Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 E-cigarette Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-cigarette

7.4 E-cigarette Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 E-cigarette Distributors List

8.3 E-cigarette Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global E-cigarette Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-cigarette by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-cigarette by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 E-cigarette Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-cigarette by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-cigarette by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 E-cigarette Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of E-cigarette by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of E-cigarette by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America E-cigarette Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe E-cigarette Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific E-cigarette Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America E-cigarette Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”