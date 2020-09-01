E-cigarette Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026 | Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global E-cigarette market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-cigarette market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-cigarette report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-cigarette report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-cigarette market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-cigarette market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-cigarette market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-cigarette market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-cigarette market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-cigarette Market Research Report: Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy, 21st Century, Vaporcorp, Truvape, FirstUnion, Hangsen, Buddy Group, Kimree, Innokin, SHENZHEN SMOORE, SMOK
Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Product: With Screen
Without Screen
Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Application: Online
Offline
The E-cigarette Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-cigarette market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-cigarette market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the E-cigarette market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-cigarette industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global E-cigarette market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global E-cigarette market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-cigarette market?
Table of Contents:
1 E-cigarette Market Overview
1.1 E-cigarette Product Overview
1.2 E-cigarette Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 With Screen
1.2.2 Without Screen
1.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
2 Global E-cigarette Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by E-cigarette Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by E-cigarette Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 E-cigarette Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 E-cigarette Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-cigarette Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-cigarette as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global E-cigarette Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global E-cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global E-cigarette by Application
4.1 E-cigarette Segment by Application
4.1.1 Online
4.1.2 Offline
4.2 Global E-cigarette Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global E-cigarette Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global E-cigarette Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions E-cigarette Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America E-cigarette by Application
4.5.2 Europe E-cigarette by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette by Application
4.5.4 Latin America E-cigarette by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette by Application
5 North America E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-cigarette Business
10.1 Imperial Tobacco
10.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Corporation Information
10.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered
10.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Recent Development
10.2 Reynolds American
10.2.1 Reynolds American Corporation Information
10.2.2 Reynolds American Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Reynolds American E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered
10.2.5 Reynolds American Recent Development
10.3 Japan Tobacco
10.3.1 Japan Tobacco Corporation Information
10.3.2 Japan Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered
10.3.5 Japan Tobacco Recent Development
10.4 Altria
10.4.1 Altria Corporation Information
10.4.2 Altria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Altria E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Altria E-cigarette Products Offered
10.4.5 Altria Recent Development
10.5 VMR Product
10.5.1 VMR Product Corporation Information
10.5.2 VMR Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 VMR Product E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 VMR Product E-cigarette Products Offered
10.5.5 VMR Product Recent Development
10.6 Njoy
10.6.1 Njoy Corporation Information
10.6.2 Njoy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Njoy E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Njoy E-cigarette Products Offered
10.6.5 Njoy Recent Development
10.7 21st Century
10.7.1 21st Century Corporation Information
10.7.2 21st Century Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 21st Century E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 21st Century E-cigarette Products Offered
10.7.5 21st Century Recent Development
10.8 Vaporcorp
10.8.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information
10.8.2 Vaporcorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Products Offered
10.8.5 Vaporcorp Recent Development
10.9 Truvape
10.9.1 Truvape Corporation Information
10.9.2 Truvape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Truvape E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Truvape E-cigarette Products Offered
10.9.5 Truvape Recent Development
10.10 FirstUnion
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 E-cigarette Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 FirstUnion E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 FirstUnion Recent Development
10.11 Hangsen
10.11.1 Hangsen Corporation Information
10.11.2 Hangsen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Hangsen E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Hangsen E-cigarette Products Offered
10.11.5 Hangsen Recent Development
10.12 Buddy Group
10.12.1 Buddy Group Corporation Information
10.12.2 Buddy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Buddy Group E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Buddy Group E-cigarette Products Offered
10.12.5 Buddy Group Recent Development
10.13 Kimree
10.13.1 Kimree Corporation Information
10.13.2 Kimree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Kimree E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Kimree E-cigarette Products Offered
10.13.5 Kimree Recent Development
10.14 Innokin
10.14.1 Innokin Corporation Information
10.14.2 Innokin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Innokin E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Innokin E-cigarette Products Offered
10.14.5 Innokin Recent Development
10.15 SHENZHEN SMOORE
10.15.1 SHENZHEN SMOORE Corporation Information
10.15.2 SHENZHEN SMOORE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Products Offered
10.15.5 SHENZHEN SMOORE Recent Development
10.16 SMOK
10.16.1 SMOK Corporation Information
10.16.2 SMOK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 SMOK E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 SMOK E-cigarette Products Offered
10.16.5 SMOK Recent Development
11 E-cigarette Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 E-cigarette Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 E-cigarette Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
