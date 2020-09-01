E-cigarette Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, Opportunity Assessments 2020-2026 | Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global E-cigarette market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-cigarette market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-cigarette report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-cigarette report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-cigarette market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-cigarette market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-cigarette market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-cigarette market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-cigarette market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-cigarette Market Research Report: Imperial Tobacco, Reynolds American, Japan Tobacco, Altria, VMR Product, Njoy, 21st Century, Vaporcorp, Truvape, FirstUnion, Hangsen, Buddy Group, Kimree, Innokin, SHENZHEN SMOORE, SMOK

Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Product: With Screen

Without Screen



Global E-cigarette Market Segmentation by Application: Online

Offline



The E-cigarette Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-cigarette market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-cigarette market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-cigarette market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-cigarette industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-cigarette market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-cigarette market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-cigarette market?

Table of Contents:

1 E-cigarette Market Overview

1.1 E-cigarette Product Overview

1.2 E-cigarette Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 With Screen

1.2.2 Without Screen

1.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global E-cigarette Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global E-cigarette Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by E-cigarette Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by E-cigarette Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players E-cigarette Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-cigarette Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 E-cigarette Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-cigarette Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-cigarette Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-cigarette as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-cigarette Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers E-cigarette Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global E-cigarette Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global E-cigarette Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-cigarette Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global E-cigarette by Application

4.1 E-cigarette Segment by Application

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global E-cigarette Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global E-cigarette Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-cigarette Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions E-cigarette Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America E-cigarette by Application

4.5.2 Europe E-cigarette by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette by Application

4.5.4 Latin America E-cigarette by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette by Application

5 North America E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-cigarette Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E E-cigarette Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-cigarette Business

10.1 Imperial Tobacco

10.1.1 Imperial Tobacco Corporation Information

10.1.2 Imperial Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered

10.1.5 Imperial Tobacco Recent Development

10.2 Reynolds American

10.2.1 Reynolds American Corporation Information

10.2.2 Reynolds American Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Reynolds American E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Imperial Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered

10.2.5 Reynolds American Recent Development

10.3 Japan Tobacco

10.3.1 Japan Tobacco Corporation Information

10.3.2 Japan Tobacco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Japan Tobacco E-cigarette Products Offered

10.3.5 Japan Tobacco Recent Development

10.4 Altria

10.4.1 Altria Corporation Information

10.4.2 Altria Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Altria E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Altria E-cigarette Products Offered

10.4.5 Altria Recent Development

10.5 VMR Product

10.5.1 VMR Product Corporation Information

10.5.2 VMR Product Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 VMR Product E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 VMR Product E-cigarette Products Offered

10.5.5 VMR Product Recent Development

10.6 Njoy

10.6.1 Njoy Corporation Information

10.6.2 Njoy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Njoy E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Njoy E-cigarette Products Offered

10.6.5 Njoy Recent Development

10.7 21st Century

10.7.1 21st Century Corporation Information

10.7.2 21st Century Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 21st Century E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 21st Century E-cigarette Products Offered

10.7.5 21st Century Recent Development

10.8 Vaporcorp

10.8.1 Vaporcorp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Vaporcorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Vaporcorp E-cigarette Products Offered

10.8.5 Vaporcorp Recent Development

10.9 Truvape

10.9.1 Truvape Corporation Information

10.9.2 Truvape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Truvape E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Truvape E-cigarette Products Offered

10.9.5 Truvape Recent Development

10.10 FirstUnion

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 E-cigarette Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 FirstUnion E-cigarette Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 FirstUnion Recent Development

10.11 Hangsen

10.11.1 Hangsen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Hangsen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Hangsen E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Hangsen E-cigarette Products Offered

10.11.5 Hangsen Recent Development

10.12 Buddy Group

10.12.1 Buddy Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 Buddy Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Buddy Group E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Buddy Group E-cigarette Products Offered

10.12.5 Buddy Group Recent Development

10.13 Kimree

10.13.1 Kimree Corporation Information

10.13.2 Kimree Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Kimree E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Kimree E-cigarette Products Offered

10.13.5 Kimree Recent Development

10.14 Innokin

10.14.1 Innokin Corporation Information

10.14.2 Innokin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Innokin E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Innokin E-cigarette Products Offered

10.14.5 Innokin Recent Development

10.15 SHENZHEN SMOORE

10.15.1 SHENZHEN SMOORE Corporation Information

10.15.2 SHENZHEN SMOORE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 SHENZHEN SMOORE E-cigarette Products Offered

10.15.5 SHENZHEN SMOORE Recent Development

10.16 SMOK

10.16.1 SMOK Corporation Information

10.16.2 SMOK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 SMOK E-cigarette Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 SMOK E-cigarette Products Offered

10.16.5 SMOK Recent Development

11 E-cigarette Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 E-cigarette Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 E-cigarette Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

