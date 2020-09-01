Factors Affecting in Air Freight Global Group of Eight (G8) Industry Guide 2015-2024

The G8 Air Freight industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: sector size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the sector.



Key Highlights



– The G8 countries contributed $43,130.2 million in 2019 to the global air freight industry, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2015 and 2019. The G8 countries are expected to reach a value of $46,496.8 million in 2024, with a CAGR of 1.5% over the 2019-24 period.

– Among the G8 nations, the US is the leading country in the air freight industry, with market revenues of $16,416.7 million in 2019. This was followed by Japan and Germany, with a value of $6,143.4 and $5,963.1 million, respectively.

– The US is expected to lead the air freight industry in the G8 nations with a value of $17,275.4 million in 2016, followed by Japan and Russia with expected values of $7,154.3 and $6,038.3 million, respectively.



Scope



Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 Group of Eight (G8) Air Freight

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Air Freight in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Air Freight in France

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

4.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

5 Air Freight in Germany

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Air Freight in Italy

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

Continue…

