The Global fatty acid esters market size is anticipated to reach $1.68 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period, according to a report published by Polaris Market Research. The report ‘Fatty Acid Esters Market [By Product Type (Glycerol Monostearate, Medium Chain Trigylcerides, Isopropyl Esters (Myrsitate & Palmitate) and Others), By Application (Lubricants, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Surfactants and Others) By Regions & Segments Forecast, 2018 – 2026’ provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

Rapidly growing demand of the derivatives of fatty acid esters in numerous end-use industries is anticipated to strengthen its current demand during the estimated period. On account of their natural properties concerning emulsion stabilization is likely to be among the most essential components of the food & beverage and personal care industries. Due to their superior properties of emulsification, the derivatives of fatty acid esters especially the monoglycerides have witnessed varying applications as parts of liposomal and nano- formulations in the pharmaceutical industry for drug delivery systems.

These products have low solubility which when in contact with the groundwater are showcased as a lighter and non-soluble phase liquid. source coupled with the comparatively smaller area of surface tension. Fatty acid esters do not carry the potential t enhance the hydrocarbon solubility similar to whole or an individual component including the poly- or mono- aromatic compounds.

Each derivative of the fatty acid compound constitutes of aqueous solubility of low level and low volatility & mobility. Instead, hydrolysis and autoxidation mechanisms lead to formation of growing number of the biodegradable components with the same mobility compatibility. Therefore, with such beneficial properties in the end-use applications coupled with the fatty acid esters, the demand for such products is anticipated to strengthen rapidly

The ester properties of these products depend entirely on the type of vegetable oil which is used as a raw material. Biodiesel is also among one of the most significant mixture made from these acid esters. Fatty acid methyl esters is known to be the most commonly used ester as fatty acid includes the potential for the similar physical properties like a conventional fuel (diesel), with the positive outcomes of being non-toxic and biodegradable. Therefore, these acid esters hold immense significance in the large number of industrial applications which have also witnessed road growth in the past.

The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market trends and growth prospects of the Global Fatty Acid Esters Market, 2017-2026. This report comprises a detailed geographic distribution of the market across North America, Europe, APAC and South America, and MEA. North America is further segmented into U.S., Canada. Europe is divided into Germany, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is bifurcated into China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape and Key Vendors

The global fatty acid esters market is considered to be in a flourishing stage. Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness strong demand. This is due to its rapidly advancing chemical, food & beverage, and personal care industries. These industries are considered to be the prominent driving forces of demand for the acid esters. China, Malaysia, India, Japan, and Indonesia are not only among the large consumers but also the leading regional producers across the world. Increase in the production of vegetable oil in these countries has been the major parameter driving the market demand. The tremendously growing capacity of palm oil in the Asian region in tandem with its developing and firm integration of raw materials is likely to be the major factor for the reorganization of the worldwide fatty acid esters market.

Some of prominent market participants includes Alnor Oil Co. Inc., Berg Schmidt, Emery Oleochemicals Group, Ongyan Zhuoyue New Energy Co. Ltd., P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Limited, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF S.E., Cargill Inc.., P&G (Procter & Gamble) Chemicals, KLK Oleo, The Seydel Companies, Cargill, DuPont, World Chem Industries, Estelle Chemicals, and Stepan Company.

