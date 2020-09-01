Finished Lubricants Market global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends and forecasts 2020-2027

Polaris Market Research published its latest findings in a new study on finished lubricants market size is estimated to reach USD 146.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019-2026.

The study provides in-depth analysis on different factors such as industry growth potential, market drivers, restraints and challenges. The study also focuses on different market dynamics which are expected to affect the market. The value-chain analysis in the report helps in understanding the overall market from both supply side and demand side.

The study includes major players in the Finished lubricants market such as BP, Castro, Shell Oil Marketing Company, Essar Oil, Universal Lubricants, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum, Reliance Oil, Gulf Oil Corporation and Sinopec Corp amongst others.

The study evaluates the overall Finished lubricants market by the following segments:

Finished Lubricants Type Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Metal working Fluids

Transformer OILs

Gear OILS

Hydraulic Oils

Engine Oils

Finished Lubricants Viscosity Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

0W, 5W, 10W 15W, 20W, 25W



Finished Lubricants Base Oil Source Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Mineral base oil

Synthetic base oil

Semi-synthetic base oil

Finished Lubricants Base Oil Grade Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Grade 1

Grade 2

Grade 3

Grade 4&5

Finished Lubricant Application Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Compressor

Transformers

Bearings

Natural Gas Engines

Hydraulics

Metal Working

Heat Transfer Equipment

Others

Finished Lubricants End-use Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Automotive

Oil refining

Textile Manufacturing

Metal Working

Petrochemicals

Industrial

Others

Finished Lubricants Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific India China Japan

Latin America Mexico Brazil

MEA

