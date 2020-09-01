Food Thickener Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2025

Global Food Thickener Market: Snapshot

Food thickeners are usually based on polysaccharides or proteins, and have found to play key role in changing the viscosity of food products. The choice of the type of thickeners may vary widely The consistency requirements vary widely depending on factors such as taste, clarity, and the environmental conditions. The demand for food thickeners with a good thickening capability to suit a range of food products is key to the evolution of the food thickener market. Growing awareness about the way food thickeners should be used in general populace is boosting the market.

A promising avenue the food thickener market is targeting is older adults those who suffer from swallowing problem. The problem is prevalent in geriatric populations are hard to prevent, given the fact that the problem may be caused by several factors. Health reasons can be neurological diseases, strokes, and cancers. Another concern is tooth loss. A growing body of evidence has suggested that food thickeners do reduce the problem aspiration in seniors. The impact of food thickeners has been assessed mainly by speech pathologists.

This has helped them bring new strategies to light to expand the scope of the use of food thickeners in countering the swallowing problem. Further, the range of texture and taste that commercial thickeners come with help caregivers offer variety of options for elderly patients in mitigating the swallowing problem by thickening. Research on the rheology of thickening compounds has been focused on increasing the stability of added ingredients in a food preparation.

Growing use of gelling agents as food thickeners in desserts, candies, and jellies. Over the past few years, vigorous studies have been done by food companies to understand the thickening process. This has enabled them to unveil new thickening agents, especially for stews and sauces. The growing science behind thickening sauces has made a mark on the demand dynamic in the food thickener market.

Food thickener, agents used to increase the viscosity of the liquid without changing the property of it. Food thickener is used as food additive which increases the suspension and emulsification of the product to stabilize it. Food thickener is predominantly used in food and beverage production like puddings, sauces, and soups etc. Entirely solid food may cause choking while swallowing while thickened liquid passes so easily so nutrients can’t be acquired to the body so food thickener is used to maintain the balance. Since the ingredient is used as thickening agent in food and beverage industry, the growth in demand for food thickener is highly correlated with the performance of overall food & beverages industry.

Food thickener is a boon for the patient of cancer, trauma, and neurology disorder who can’t swallow food. Food thickener is also prescribed to infants who can’t digest the breastfeeding. High-calorie consumption is the major issue for health conscious people, food thickener provides fewer calories in the diet.

Market Segmentation: Food Thickener

Food thickener can be segmented on the basis of base ingredient, type, application, and distribution channel.

Based on the base ingredient, Food thickener can be segmented into:

Polysaccharide-based

Starch

Vegetable gum

Pectin

Protein-based

On the basis of type, food thickener can be segmented into:

Natural- Coconut flour, oat fiber, agar agar, and xanthan gum are majorly used as the natural food thickener.

Synthetic- Alginic acid, alginate acid are the majorly used synthetic food thickener.

Based on the application; food thickener can be segmented into:

Baking

Beverage

Confectionary

Food thickener is further segmented on the basis of distribution channel which includes:

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience stores

Specialty stores

Grocery stores

Online retailing

Food thickener is expected to register relatively higher value share from Supermarket/hypermarket than another channel during the forecast period. Increasing penetration of hypermarket/supermarket especially in developing countries coupled is expected to drive the segment growth of food thickener over the forecast period. Online dispense is expected to register relatively higher growth in food thickener market over the forecast period. Rising consumer inclination towards online purchasing of products is expected to support the growth of food thickener over the forecast period.

Food Thickener Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the global rice vinegar market has been divided into five key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the food thickener market while North American and Europe countries are the major markets of the Food thickener. The countries of the Middle East and Africa are also consuming food thickener in various products.

Food Thickener Market: Drivers and Restraints

Adaption of western culture globally especially packaged food which is majorly consumed by European and North American countries. Increasing number of working professionals, increasing demand for bottled juice, and preference of energy drink. The demand of food thickener is also increased for patients who can’t swallow the solid food. Odorless and colorless nature of food thickener which doesn’t diminish the originality of food. Food thickener produces no or low calories, the demand of low-calorie diet by health-conscious people also give the kick in food thickener market. Increasing rate birth of malnourished baby those can’t digest milk of mother directly need the thickened milk. Thus these consumers are also expected to boost the demand of food thickener during the forecasted period. Whether it may cause constipation in people, is the restraints for food thickener market.

Food Thickener Market: Key Player

Some of the key players operating in food thickener market include Nestlé Health Science, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., Kent Precision Foods Group, Inc., Nutricia, Hormel Foods Corporation, Walgreen Co., SimplyThick, LLC.,