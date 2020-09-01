AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Freight Brokerage’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are C.H. Robinson (United States),Total Quality Logistics (United States),XPO Logistics (United States),Echo Global Logistics (United States),Coyote Logistics (United States),Landstar System (United States),Schneider Logistics (United States),Sunteck TTS (United States),England Logistics, Inc. (United Kingdom),Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (United States)

Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/35019-global-freight-brokerage-market

A freight brokerage solutions provide services in logistics or supply chain who acts as an inter-mediator between carriers and shippers to monitor transportation or goods from the point of manufacturer or shipper to the point of destination or carriers. The two types of freight brokers are asset-based freight brokers and non-asset-based freight brokers. Increase in International Trades, as well as Logistics automation, will lead to fuel the demand for Freight Brokerage Solutions.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Roadway, Seaway, Airway, Railway), Application (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), Services (LTL (Less than Load), FTL (Full Truckload), Temperature-Controlled Freight, Others)

Avail 30-50% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/35019-global-freight-brokerage-market

A View on Influencing Trends:

Automated Freight Brokerage Applications

Increasing Costs and Rising Rates

Growing Industrial Production

Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowth of overall Transportation Industry

Saves Time, Resources and Money

Provides Shipping Expertise

Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionIncreased Rigidity of Global Shipping Industry

Stringent Government Regulations

Check Complete Table of Content @ Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/35019-global-freight-brokerage-market

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

2 Executive Summary

Global Freight Brokerage Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Freight Brokerage Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Freight Brokerage Revenue by Type

Global Freight Brokerage Volume by Type

Global Freight Brokerage Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Freight Brokerage Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Robust Growth in International Trading

Inclusion of IoT in Automated Freight Brokerage Software

Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=35019

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218″