AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Freight Brokerage’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are C.H. Robinson (United States),Total Quality Logistics (United States),XPO Logistics (United States),Echo Global Logistics (United States),Coyote Logistics (United States),Landstar System (United States),Schneider Logistics (United States),Sunteck TTS (United States),England Logistics, Inc. (United Kingdom),Yusen Logistics Co., Ltd. (United States)
Request a sample report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/35019-global-freight-brokerage-market
A freight brokerage solutions provide services in logistics or supply chain who acts as an inter-mediator between carriers and shippers to monitor transportation or goods from the point of manufacturer or shipper to the point of destination or carriers. The two types of freight brokers are asset-based freight brokers and non-asset-based freight brokers. Increase in International Trades, as well as Logistics automation, will lead to fuel the demand for Freight Brokerage Solutions.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Roadway, Seaway, Airway, Railway), Application (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), Services (LTL (Less than Load), FTL (Full Truckload), Temperature-Controlled Freight, Others)
Avail 30-50% Discount on various license type on immediate purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/35019-global-freight-brokerage-market
A View on Influencing Trends:
Automated Freight Brokerage Applications
Increasing Costs and Rising Rates
Growing Industrial Production
Growth Drivers in LimelightGrowth of overall Transportation Industry
Saves Time, Resources and Money
Provides Shipping Expertise
Major Roadblocks Worthy AttentionIncreased Rigidity of Global Shipping Industry
Stringent Government Regulations
Check Complete Table of Content @ Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/35019-global-freight-brokerage-market
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
2 Executive Summary
Global Freight Brokerage Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
4 Global Freight Brokerage Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
5 Market Size by Type
Global Freight Brokerage Revenue by Type
Global Freight Brokerage Volume by Type
Global Freight Brokerage Price by Type
6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Freight Brokerage Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
7 Manufacturers Profiles
8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
Opportunity That Market Giants are Watching:Robust Growth in International Trading
Inclusion of IoT in Automated Freight Brokerage Software
Buy full version of this report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=35019
Contact Us:
CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)
Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218″