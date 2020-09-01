GERD Market 2020 : Industry Analysis With Top Countries Data , Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global “GERD Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station GERD. A Report, titled “Global GERD Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the GERD manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, GERD Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Gastroesophageal reflux disease involves the backflow of stomach’s content to mouth through esophagus which gives a burning sensation behind breast bone. Gastroesophageal reflux disease is a common digestive disorder which affects the food pipe and lower esophageal sphincter by deteriorating its elasticity. Gastroesophageal reflux disease occurs due to lifestyle changes and irregular eating habits & over consumption of fatty foods, coffee, alcoholic beverages, citrus fruits and pepper. In Gastroesophageal reflux disease there is excessive production of acid which damages the stomach lining and ultimately cause ulcers. Gastroesophageal reflux disease includes other symptoms such as regurgitation and dysphagia. However, abnormal reflux may cause uncharacteristic symptoms such as coughing, sore throat, otitis media, chest pain and enamel erosion or other dental manifestations.

This report focuses on the GERD in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The overall market has been experiencing a downturn in terms of revenue in the past several years as the leading drugs for GERD treatment have lost their patent protection, with their market shares now largely consumed by over-the-counter (OTC) and generic medications. Although loss of exclusivity of high-grossing drugs have caused a market fall-off, the demand for acid reducing drugs due to the high prevalence and incidence levels of GERD will prove beneficial to the industry from a commercial standpoint. GERD is one of the commonly observed recurrent gastrointestinal disorders worldwide. The prevalence of acid reflux and related symptoms has increased across the globe by nearly 50% over the last decade. This disorder not only has major effects on the health and quality of patient lives, but also extends to the healthcare system and economy. The Americas will be the highest revenue generating market segment during the forecast period. The high incidence of GERD in this region will lead to the increase in consumption of various drugs meant to treat the patients. The worldwide market for GERD is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2020

