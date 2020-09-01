Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market: Current Trends, Opportunities, and Challenges|Cohda Wireless, Delphi, Denso

“ Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market
Los Angeles, United State, , – The report on the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market.
With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market.
Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2119831/global-and-united-states-automotive-v2v-v2i-technologies-market
Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Leading Players
, Autotalks, Cohda Wireless, Delphi, Denso, Kapsch TrafficCom, Savari, Qualcomm, Commsignia, Hyundai Mobis, Marvell
Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Segmentation by Product
V2V-Based Service, V2I-Based Service Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies
Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Segmentation by Application
, Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle
Regions and Countries
• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
• South America (Brazil etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Key Questions Answered
• What is the size and CAGR of the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market?
• Which are the leading segments of the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market?
• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?
• What is the nature of competition in the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market?
• How will the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market advance in the coming years?
• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies market?
Enquire for customization in Report @https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2119831/global-and-united-states-automotive-v2v-v2i-technologies-market
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 V2V-Based Service
1.2.3 V2I-Based Service
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Revenue
3.4 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Area Served
3.6 Key Players Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Autotalks
11.1.1 Autotalks Company Details
11.1.2 Autotalks Business Overview
11.1.3 Autotalks Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.1.4 Autotalks Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Autotalks Recent Development
11.2 Cohda Wireless
11.2.1 Cohda Wireless Company Details
11.2.2 Cohda Wireless Business Overview
11.2.3 Cohda Wireless Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.2.4 Cohda Wireless Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 Cohda Wireless Recent Development
11.3 Delphi
11.3.1 Delphi Company Details
11.3.2 Delphi Business Overview
11.3.3 Delphi Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.3.4 Delphi Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Delphi Recent Development
11.4 Denso
11.4.1 Denso Company Details
11.4.2 Denso Business Overview
11.4.3 Denso Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.4.4 Denso Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 Denso Recent Development
11.5 Kapsch TrafficCom
11.5.1 Kapsch TrafficCom Company Details
11.5.2 Kapsch TrafficCom Business Overview
11.5.3 Kapsch TrafficCom Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.5.4 Kapsch TrafficCom Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 Kapsch TrafficCom Recent Development
11.6 Savari
11.6.1 Savari Company Details
11.6.2 Savari Business Overview
11.6.3 Savari Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.6.4 Savari Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Savari Recent Development
11.7 Qualcomm
11.7.1 Qualcomm Company Details
11.7.2 Qualcomm Business Overview
11.7.3 Qualcomm Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.7.4 Qualcomm Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 Qualcomm Recent Development
11.8 Commsignia
11.8.1 Commsignia Company Details
11.8.2 Commsignia Business Overview
11.8.3 Commsignia Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.8.4 Commsignia Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Commsignia Recent Development
11.9 Hyundai Mobis
11.9.1 Hyundai Mobis Company Details
11.9.2 Hyundai Mobis Business Overview
11.9.3 Hyundai Mobis Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.9.4 Hyundai Mobis Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Hyundai Mobis Recent Development
11.10 Marvell
11.10.1 Marvell Company Details
11.10.2 Marvell Business Overview
11.10.3 Marvell Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Introduction
11.10.4 Marvell Revenue in Automotive V2V / V2I Technologies Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 Marvell Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.”