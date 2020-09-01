Global Medical Supplies Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast To 2026

Report SummaryMarket OverviewThe global medical supplies market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027. The market growth is attributable to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disorders, renal disorders, hypertension and diabetes, rising demand for medical supplies and infection control measure to prevent the occurrence of hospital acquired infection (HAIs) along with increasing corporate and government funding and investments in healthcare infrastructure development.Furthermore, the growing demand of medical supplies in the various treatment and surgical procedures is another factor driving the market growth. In addition, increasing demand for disposable medical supplies such as gloves, syringes, hypodermic needles and applicators, as these medical supplies aid in reducing the chances of HAIs and needle stick injuries along with other communicable diseases is another key factor boosting the market growth. However, presence of stringent regulatory requirements, standards & compliance for various medical supplies coupled with increasing rate of product recalls is witnessed to hamper the market growth.

Hospital- acquired infections in patients are generally caused during the medical care. Of these HAIs, nosocomial infections account for nearly 10.0% share in the developing countries followed by 7.0% share in the developed countries. As per WHO, around 15.0% of the total admitted patients in hospitals get infected with hospital-acquired bacterial, fungal and viral infections. For instance, in 2018, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has estimated that HAIs in American hospitals alone accounted for nearly 1.7 million infections every year. In order to reduce the growing incidence of hospital- acquired infections the demand for medical supplies has been increasing at a significant rate.

Product Insights

Based on type, our scope of study has segmented the medical supplies market into diagnostic supplies, disinfectants, intubation & ventilation supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, personal protective equipment (PPE), radiology consumables, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, sleep apnea consumables, catheters, and other supplies. In 2019, catheters segment accounted for the highest revenue share in the medical supplies market. Rising demand for catheters owing to increase in number of surgeries and hospitalizations along with increasing presence of catheter manufacturers is expected to drive the segment growth. In addition, introduction of technological advancements in catheters such as miniaturized products and development of antimicrobial catheters that aids in reduction of associated infections is another key factor witnessed to propel the segment growth.

However, the intubation & ventilation consumables segment is projected to grow at a lucrative CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in incidence of various respiratory disorders such as COPD and asthma. Currently, the growth in this segment is majorly driven by increasing prevalence of COVID-19 across the globe.

Application Insights

Based on application, the medical supplies market has been segmented into wound care, urology, radiology, infection control, respiratory, cardiology, IVD and other applications. In 2019, the others application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market owing to the rapid increase in number of surgical procedures, rising prevalence of dental disorders majorly in geriatric population coupled with the growing adherence to proper waste disposal methods.

Moreover, increasing application of medical supplies such as safety-enhanced medical devices in the minimally invasive medication delivery, and inhalation therapies & IV is further projected to drive revenue growth.

End User Insights

The medical supplies market on the basis of end user has been segmented into Hospitals, Clinics & Physician Offices. In 2019, hospitals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the market owing to large number of surgical procedures performed as compared to clinics and other end use facilities.

Moreover, with the growing need to expand the hospital settings in terms of bed size due to prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for medical supplies has been increasing at a rapid pace, thereby positively impacting the segment revenue growth.

Regional Insights

The medical supplies market study examines the performance of market across six key regions, viz. North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest revenue share in medical supplies market, followed by Europe. The increasing geriatric population, rapid increase in incidence of COVID-19 and growing prevalence of chronic diseases are the key factors contributing to market growth in North America.

The U.S. held the largest revenue share within North America owing to increasing demand for surgical procedures and minimally invasive procedures such as endoscopy including laparoscopies and colonoscopies. Moreover, high incidence rate of COVID-19 in the U.S. is majorly impacting the demand for key medical supplies such as intubation & ventilation supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE), thus expected to drive the market growth.

Competitive Market Insights

Competitive landscape analysis in the report covers 12-15 key players in global Medical Supplies market. Some of the leading companies profiled in this study include Medtronic Plc.; Cardinal Health, Inc.; Johnson & Johnson; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Baxter International, Inc.; BD; Avanos Medical, Inc.; Smith & Nephew; ConvaTec Group Plc.; Cook Medical; Stryker; Terumo Corporation and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ; accounting for majority of the market share owing to their diverse product portfolios. Key manufacturers in the market are focused on launching new innovative products which further drives the market growth. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, high investments on medical devices R&D, and new product developments are among the key strategies adopted by these players to gain a competitive edge. An extensive competition analysis allows for an exhaustive market structure assessment. This section further offers insights on recent market developments, emerging opportunities, impactful trends and dormant business tactics.

Report Scope

A recent market intelligence report added to the repository of Credible Markets, titled “Medical Supplies – Market Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2027”, provides an extensive analysis of the global medical supplies market. The analysis and forecast is backed by the fact-based historic and current growth scenarios of the market. The report offers valued insights on the well-assessed market sizing (value) and growth projections for a stipulated period, 2016 – 2027.

The data has been meticulously gathered from some of the top industry experts and thorough secondary research. This information is authentic and dependable, and enables deeper understanding of medical supplies and their market potential at global as well as regional levels. It intends to help potential market entrants with their strategic business planning.

Detailed Analysis of Market Taxonomy:

The global medical supplies market report begins with a brief outline of the market taxonomy covering product, application and end user analysis, along with an overview of the scope of its research. Detailed trend and opportunity assessment with respect to each product, application and end user segment and associated sub-segments is the highlight of this section of the report. It then provides readers with a summary of the report that offers insights on market outlook and overall competition scenario in the medical supplies landscape. Relevant information and recent developments in medical supplies sector has been covered here. The market study then sheds light on the quick market background and its analysis with respect to medical supplies market research.

The report, in addition to analyzing the various socio-economic, political and technological aspects defining the performance of global Medical Supplies market, focuses on the overall scope of penetration and market attractiveness. The key market variables and their impact analysis with respect to the growth patterns of global medical supplies market are also evaluated in detail inside the report. It further provides information about the strategic background of market landscape, followed by the analysis of overall impact of the recent, current and upcoming strategic alliances and similar financial deals across the industry on performance of medical supplies market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Under an exclusive section that unleashes the covid-19 impact analysis on medical supplies market, the report attempts to track the evolution of growth path of market from 2019, through 2020, and post the medical crisis. While the pandemic has compelled entire industry to shift its preferences, it has turned the industry and its sub-sectors upside down within no time. The report covers deep-dive analysis of this impact particularly on the medical supplies market.

