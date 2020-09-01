Global Ride-Hailing market: Volume and Value Estimations up to 2026 |Lyft, Gett, Hailo

“

The global Ride-Hailing market is exhaustively researched and analyzed in the report to help market players to improve their business tactics and ensure long-term success. The authors of the report have used easy-to-understand language and uncomplicated statistical images but provided thorough information and detailed data on the global Ride-Hailing market. The report equips players with useful information and suggests result-oriented ideas to gain a competitive edge in the global Ride-Hailing market. It shows how different players are competing in the global Ride-Hailing market and discusses strategies they are using to distinguish themselves from other participants.

The researchers have provided quantitative and qualitative analysis along with an absolute dollar opportunity assessment in the report. Additionally, the report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis and PESTLE analysis for more detailed comparisons and other important studies. Each section of the report has something valuable to offer to players for improving their gross margin, sales and marketing strategy, and profit margins. Using the report as a tool for gaining insightful market analysis, players can identify the much-needed changes in their operation and improve their approach to doing business. Furthermore, they will be able to give a tough competition to other players of the global Ride-Hailing market while identifying key growth pockets.

Ride-Hailing Market Competition

, Uber, Lyft, Gett, Hailo, Ola Cabs, GrabTaxi, Easy Taxi, LeCab, Cabify, Didi Chuxing, Bitaksi, GoCatch, Ingogo

Each company assessed in the report is studied in relation to various factors such as product and application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and recent developments. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on strategies that leading players are banking on to maintain their dominance in the global Ride-Hailing market. It shows how the market competition will change in the next few years and how players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

Ride-Hailing Market Segmentation

The analysts authoring the report have segmented the global Ride-Hailing market according to product, application, and region. All of the segments are deeply researched about with heavy emphasis on their CAGR, market size, growth potential, market share, and other vital factors. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to focus on lucrative areas of the global Ride-Hailing market. The regional analysis will help players to strengthen their footing in key regional markets. It brings to light untapped growth opportunities in regional markets and how they can be capitalized on during the course of the forecast period.

Product Type Segments:

E-hailing, Car Sharing, Station-Based, Car Rental Ride-Hailing

Application Segments:

, Four Wheelers, Micro Mobility Vehicles, Others

Ride-Hailing Market Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 E-hailing

1.2.3 Car Sharing

1.2.4 Station-Based

1.2.5 Car Rental

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Four Wheelers

1.3.3 Micro Mobility Vehicles

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Ride-Hailing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Ride-Hailing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Ride-Hailing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Ride-Hailing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Ride-Hailing Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Ride-Hailing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Ride-Hailing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Ride-Hailing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Ride-Hailing Revenue

3.4 Global Ride-Hailing Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ride-Hailing Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Ride-Hailing Area Served

3.6 Key Players Ride-Hailing Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Ride-Hailing Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Ride-Hailing Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Ride-Hailing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Ride-Hailing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Ride-Hailing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Ride-Hailing Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Ride-Hailing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Ride-Hailing Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Ride-Hailing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Ride-Hailing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Ride-Hailing Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Ride-Hailing Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Ride-Hailing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Ride-Hailing Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Uber

11.1.1 Uber Company Details

11.1.2 Uber Business Overview

11.1.3 Uber Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.1.4 Uber Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Uber Recent Development

11.2 Lyft

11.2.1 Lyft Company Details

11.2.2 Lyft Business Overview

11.2.3 Lyft Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.2.4 Lyft Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Lyft Recent Development

11.3 Gett

11.3.1 Gett Company Details

11.3.2 Gett Business Overview

11.3.3 Gett Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.3.4 Gett Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Gett Recent Development

11.4 Hailo

11.4.1 Hailo Company Details

11.4.2 Hailo Business Overview

11.4.3 Hailo Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.4.4 Hailo Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Hailo Recent Development

11.5 Ola Cabs

11.5.1 Ola Cabs Company Details

11.5.2 Ola Cabs Business Overview

11.5.3 Ola Cabs Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.5.4 Ola Cabs Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Ola Cabs Recent Development

11.6 GrabTaxi

11.6.1 GrabTaxi Company Details

11.6.2 GrabTaxi Business Overview

11.6.3 GrabTaxi Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.6.4 GrabTaxi Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GrabTaxi Recent Development

11.7 Easy Taxi

11.7.1 Easy Taxi Company Details

11.7.2 Easy Taxi Business Overview

11.7.3 Easy Taxi Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.7.4 Easy Taxi Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Easy Taxi Recent Development

11.8 LeCab

11.8.1 LeCab Company Details

11.8.2 LeCab Business Overview

11.8.3 LeCab Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.8.4 LeCab Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 LeCab Recent Development

11.9 Cabify

11.9.1 Cabify Company Details

11.9.2 Cabify Business Overview

11.9.3 Cabify Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.9.4 Cabify Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Cabify Recent Development

11.10 Didi Chuxing

11.10.1 Didi Chuxing Company Details

11.10.2 Didi Chuxing Business Overview

11.10.3 Didi Chuxing Ride-Hailing Introduction

11.10.4 Didi Chuxing Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Didi Chuxing Recent Development

11.11 Bitaksi

10.11.1 Bitaksi Company Details

10.11.2 Bitaksi Business Overview

10.11.3 Bitaksi Ride-Hailing Introduction

10.11.4 Bitaksi Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Bitaksi Recent Development

11.12 GoCatch

10.12.1 GoCatch Company Details

10.12.2 GoCatch Business Overview

10.12.3 GoCatch Ride-Hailing Introduction

10.12.4 GoCatch Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 GoCatch Recent Development

11.13 Ingogo

10.13.1 Ingogo Company Details

10.13.2 Ingogo Business Overview

10.13.3 Ingogo Ride-Hailing Introduction

10.13.4 Ingogo Revenue in Ride-Hailing Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Ingogo Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

