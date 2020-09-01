Graduated Bottles Market Analysis by Expert: Cost Structures, Growth rate, Market Statistics and Forecasts to 2027

Graduated Bottles Market: An Overview
Graduated bottles are equipped with a measuring tip to dispense just the right amount of product with precision to avoid waste. Graduated bottles are manufactured from high-quality materials such as glass and plastic. Graduated bottles are lightweight, handy, easy to wash, and suitable for contact with food. The graduated bottle is crystal clear and designed with a slight shoulder for easy dispensing and handling. The external surface of graduated bottles comprise a graduate scale which offers high visibility, and its widespread mouth simplifies easy mixing, handling, and transfer of filled contents precisely. Graduated bottles are available in the market with different capacity and widely accepted in end-use industries such as food & beverages, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc. Graduated bottles are safe to use and encompass national as well as an international standard, and they are also highly recyclable and likely to gain significant traction in the coming years. Overall, the global viewpoint for graduated bottles market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.
Graduated Bottles Market: Dynamics
Robust design and dimensional accuracy of graduated bottle compliment the product by allowing the user to get the right amount of filled product with precision. The outer surface of the graduated bottle contains a scale with offer high visibility and help to reduce any wastage. These features of the graduated bottle make them preferred format choice for packaging of various specialty products. Graduated bottles offer the best combination of low-cost, durability, & versatility and likely to push the growth of global graduated bottles market over the forecast period. The graduated bottle is safe, secure, and multipurpose containers which are widely used for collecting and storing biological and pathological specimens. Thus increasing the use of graduated bottles in medical and laboratory are likely to drive the growth of the global graduated bottles market during the forecast period. Graduated bottles manufactured from plastic material are foreseen to witness significant traction due to its light-weight, squeezable, and durable nature. However, graduated bottle manufactured from a glass is projected to expand with notable CAGR during the forecast period. Overall, the global graduated bottles market is likely to witness remarkable growth prospects during the forecast period.
Graduated Bottles Market: Segmentation
On the basis of material type, the graduated bottles market is segmented into:
- Plastic
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
- High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Others
- Glass
On the basis of capacity, the graduated bottles market is segmented into:
- Up to 50 ml
- 51-100 ml
- 101-200 ml
- 201-500 ml
- 501-1000 ml
- Above 1000 ml
On the basis of closure type, the graduated bottles market is segmented into:
- Screw Cap
- Crown Cap
- Friction Fit
- Other Closures
On the basis of end use, the Graduated Bottles market is segmented into:
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Chemicals
- Homecare
- Laboratory
- Others
Graduated Bottles Market: Regional Outlook
South Asia and East Asia region are expected to be a highly lucrative region for the growth of graduated bottles market in coming years. Presence of high growth economies, rising per capita income, continuous expansion of end-use industries most likely to create substantial demand for graduated bottles throughout the forecast period. In South Asia, India is expected to be highly attractive regarding market share and growth rate of graduated bottles market during the forecast period. In East Asia, China is likely to remain at the forefront in terms of market share and growth rate over the forecast period. Europe and North America region are a considerable shareholder of global graduated bottles market and likely to expand with noteworthy CAGR throughout the forecast period. Germany in Europe and the U.S. in North America are foreseen to remain highly attractive regarding graduated bottles market share throughout the forecast period. Oceania region is expected to anticipate sluggish growth of graduated bottles market during the forecast period.
Graduated Bottles Market: Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the global graduated bottles market are listed below:
- Gerresheimer AG
- Indiana Bottle Company
- Alpha Packaging
- All American Containers
- Ningbo Suncity
- Comar LLC
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Regional Analysis Includes-
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
Graduated Bottles Market Reports Highlights:
- A detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies for key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
