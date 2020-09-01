Healthcare Chatbots Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 | HealthTap, Sensely, Buoy Health

Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Research Industry

Analysts at AMA constantly monitor the industry impacts of current events in real-time – here is an update of how this industry is likely to be impacted as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic:

Latest Research Study on Healthcare Chatbots Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Healthcare Chatbots Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Healthcare Chatbots. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Rapid increase in the number of individual using various apps and high penetration of smartphones in various regions are aiding the utilization of healthcare chatbot services. Increasing internet connectivity and development in Artificial Intelligence is propelling the growth of the global healthcare chatbots market. Chatbot is an artificial conversational entity which conduct conversation via textual or auditory methods. Its function as an interactive agent designed for the healthcare sector. According to AMA, the Global Healthcare Chatbots market is expected to see growth rate of 19.25% and may see market size of USD315.18 Million by 2024.

Players Includes:

HealthTap, Inc. (United States), Sensely, Inc. (United States), Buoy Health, Inc. (United States), Woebot Labs, Inc. (United States), GYANT.Com, Inc. (United States), YMD (United Kingdom), Infermedica (Poland), Babylon Healthcare Service Limited (United Kingdom), Baidu, Inc. (China), Ada Digital Health Ltd. (Germany) and PACT Care BV (Netherlands).

Application (Symptom Check, Medical Assistance, Appointment Booking), End User (Patient, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies), Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Healthcare Chatbots Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Smart Phone Devices and Internet Connectivity

Growing Requirement for Virtual Health Assistance

Restraints

Large dependency on humans for customer interaction

Opportunities

Adoption of Cloud Based Model

Social Media Platform-Oriented Chatbots

Challenges

Data privacy and Security Concern

Lack of Expertise for Chatbot Development

Lack of Awareness and Misconceptions

Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Healthcare Chatbots Market:

Study Scope

1.1 Healthcare Chatbots Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Healthcare Chatbots Market Characteristics

1.3 Healthcare Chatbots Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Healthcare Chatbots Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Healthcare Chatbots Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Healthcare Chatbots Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Healthcare Chatbots Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Healthcare Chatbots Historic Market Analysis by ………….

——

Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

Future & Forecast Data Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025) Healthcare Chatbots Manufacturing Cost Analysis Healthcare Chatbots Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis Healthcare Chatbots Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis… Healthcare Chatbots Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025) Healthcare Chatbots Research Finding and Conclusion Healthcare Chatbots Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Healthcare Chatbots Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Healthcare Chatbots Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



