Healthcare Physician Staffing Market – : Latest Innovations, Future Scope and Market Trends

Healthcare physician staffing majorly refers to outsourcing of healthcare physician staff by third party vendors to the healthcare units. The facility helps healthcare units to avail staff without indulging into long recruitment process. Along with this, the facility also helps healthcare units to focus on other important business aspects. The healthcare physician staffing is gaining extreme popularity among hospitals, research centers, and clinics.

Healthcare physician staffing services are rapidly gaining popularity, as they enable the healthcare organization to focus on their core business activities and facilitate a substantial reduction in overheads. The most significant advantage of healthcare physician staffing is reduction in operational costs. Apart from this, healthcare physician staffing providers undertake the responsibility of hired candidates as well as the recruitment process for client organizations. Thus, healthcare physician staffing helps the client organization to focus more on its core competencies more efficiently. The healthcare physician staffing management offers supplementary growth opportunities to physicians, as it provides practical work exposure, flexible lifestyle, and a stepping stone toward professional success.

In terms of geography, the global healthcare physician staffing market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are expected to hold major share in the healthcare physician staffing market during the forecast period, owing to developed healthcare infrastructure in the region, and large patient population along with increasing technological development. According to the National Statistics Group, health spending is projected to increase at an average rate of 5.8% from 2012 to 2022 in the U.S, which is 1% faster than expected average annual growth in GDP. Rising health care spending has been identified as one of the major factors supporting growth of the healthcare market in the U.S.

AngelMD, Inc., CHG Management, Inc., AMN Healthcare, Envision Healthcare, Cross Country Healthcare, Maxim Healthcare Services, Inc., AB Staffing Solutions

