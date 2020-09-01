Hidden Opportunities of Digital Advertising Global Industry Guide 2015-2024

Global Digital Advertising industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global digital advertising industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2740143



Key Highlights



– The digital advertising market (other known as online marketing, Internet advertising or web advertising) consists of revenues gained by any advertising activities performed by the mean of Internet.

– Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2019 annual average exchange rates.

– The global Digital advertising market had total revenues of $293,144.7m in 2019, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% between 2015 and 2019.

– The Mobile segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2019, with total revenues of $181,618.2m, equivalent to 62% of the market’s overall value.

– Global digital advertising market growth has been fuelled by the development of internet infrastructure and increased ownership of smartphones, particularly in developing countries. In more developed countries, market growth has been the result of the clear benefits online ads offer in comparison to traditional advertising methods.



Scope



– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global digital advertising industry

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global digital advertising industry

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key digital advertising industry players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global digital advertising industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Enquiry For Discount Visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2740143



Reasons to Buy



– What was the size of the global digital advertising industry by value in 2019?

– What will be the size of the global digital advertising industry in 2024?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global digital advertising industry?

– How has the industry performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the global digital advertising industry?

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Competitive Landscape

2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions

3 Global Digital Advertising

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Digital Advertising in Asia-Pacific

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Market Data

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.4. Market outlook

4.5. Five forces analysis

5 Digital Advertising in Europe

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

5.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

6 Digital Advertising in France

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Data

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.4. Market outlook

6.5. Five forces analysis

6.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

7 Digital Advertising in Germany

Continue…

Inquire More About This Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2740143

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Rohit Bhisey,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/