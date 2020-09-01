Impact of COVID-19 on Soy Protein Isolate Market – Global Industry Analysis 2027

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Overview

Soy protein is a byproduct of Soybeans. The main product, Soy protein isolate is a powdered form of soybeans and constitutes of nearly 90% protein. The isolation of its chemical composition makes it ideal for application in various sauces, soups, energy bars, dairy products, nutrition supplements, and everyday breakfast items like cereals. The product is positioned as a health supplements world over as it promotes strength gain with benefits to key benefits like muscle gain. The product is ideal for growth amidst increasing trends like veganism as it is a plant-based protein. The product promises to provide several additional benefits to health-concious consumers like reparation of muscles, maintenance of body tissues, thanks to the inclusion of amino acids.

The high protein content, the high nutritional value, and a special source of lean proteins are bound to keep it important. Additionally, amidst rise of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, the product also promises to lower cholesterol, removes free radicals, aid in metabolism, and offers antioxidant protection in diets. The rising trend of health-conscious foods and growing competition in the market with a downward pressure on pricing are expected to create new opportunities for growth. The soy protein isolate market is likely to witness robust growth due to these key driving factors during 2018-2026.

Is something restraining your company’s growth in the Soy Protein Isolate Market? Ask for the report brochure here

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Notable Developments

According to the Good Food Institute, a non-profit think tank, the US plant-based meat market reached a gross valuation of $801 mn in April 2019. Additionally, recent reports by Barclays suggest that the plant-based meat market is likely to become a $140 bn industry by 2029. By 2029, the industry is likely to replace 10% meat diets. And, it is not surprising to see why. On one hand, startups like Beyond Meat, and Impossible Foods are grabbing headlines as they appeal to an increasingly young consumer base to try-out plant-based meats. On the other hand, meat consumption is extremely harmful for the planet. By some estimates, meat production and associated processes contribute to 50% of human emissions in the atmosphere. In an effort to curb on our emissions, growth of plant-based diets is a necessity.

This is a major boon for the soy protein isolate market. Recently, Burger King announced ‘Impossible Whopper’ with a tagline ‘100% Whopper, 0% beef’. The replacement of meat was supplemented by soy protein isolate. The additional requirement for protein in veg food, its increasing demand, and favorable consumer awareness are expected to drive significant growth for the soy protein isolate market.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research – https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coconut-syrup-market-to-reach-valuation-of-us-354-mn-by-2029-demand-for-organic-food-in-us-shall-propel-the-dominance-of-north-america-in-global-market-finds-tmr-301027365.html

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Drivers and Restraints

Soy protein isolate provide positive benefits to patients of obesity related conditions like fatty liver disease and inflammation. The rise in obesity and association of fatty liver disease with major life-threatening conditions like cardiovascular disease are expected to drive significant growth for the sor protein isolate market. Additionally, the soy protein isolate is approved for sale in over 12 countries with its claims to support lower cholesterol and for various other health benefits. The rising trends towards veganism and growing adoption by major fast-food chains are expected to be a major boon for the soy protein isolate market.

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in Soy Protein Isolate Market, ask for a customized report

Global Soy Protein Isolate Market: Geographical Analysis

The global soy protein isolate market is expected to register highest growth in North America. The heightened health consciousness, rising shift to products like plant-based meat, and estimated rise in sales of bakery products are expected to drive growth in the region. Additionally, the market is also expected to register notable growth in Asia Pacific and Europe as rising urbanization continues to drive increase in obesity and demand for health supplements continues to rise up.

This study by TMR is all-encompassing framework of the dynamics of the market. It mainly comprises critical assessment of consumers’ or customers’ journeys, current and emerging avenues, and strategic framework to enable CXOs take effective decisions.

Request for covid19 Impact Analysis – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=73962