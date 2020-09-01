Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On Security Bollards, Global Professional Survey Report 2020

Market Overview

The Security Bollards market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

The global Security Bollards market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of xx%% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD xx million by 2025, from USD xx million in 2019.

Market segmentation

Security Bollards market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

By Type, Security Bollards market has been segmented into

Semi-automatic Telescopic Bollards

Automatic Telescopic Bollards

Other Bollards

By Application, Security Bollards has been segmented into:

Residential Area

Commercial Area

Industrial Area

Public Area

Other

The major players covered in Security Bollards are:

TrafficGuard

Tescon AG

Ameristar Perimeter Security

Reliance Foundry

Superior Bollards

Calpipe Security Bollards

Braun Antriebe

Gordon Bullard＆Company

Delta Scientific Corporation

Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH

Betafence

O&O

Frontier-Pitts

Neptune Automatic

BES

CAME URBACO

Hörmann

Casit

Bollard Street Ltd

Pilomat Srl

Delos

LEDA SECURITY PRODUCTS

GS Automatic

Yaolong

KAVASS Security Tech

Among other players domestic and global, Security Bollards market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. Global Info Research analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Security Bollards market presented in the report. This section sheds light on the sales growth of different regional and country-level Security Bollards markets. For the historical and forecast period 2015 to 2025, it provides detailed and accurate country-wise volume analysis and region-wise market size analysis of the global Security Bollards market.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Security Bollards market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Competitive Landscape and Security Bollards Market Share Analysis

Security Bollards competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Security Bollards sales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Security Bollards sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Security Bollards product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Security Bollards, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Security Bollards in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Security Bollards competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Security Bollards breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Security Bollards market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Security Bollards sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Security Bollards Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Security Bollards Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Semi-automatic Telescopic Bollards

1.2.3 Automatic Telescopic Bollards

1.2.4 Other Bollards

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Security Bollards Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Residential Area

1.3.3 Commercial Area

1.3.4 Industrial Area

1.3.5 Public Area

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Overview of Global Security Bollards Market

1.4.1 Global Security Bollards Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 TrafficGuard

2.1.1 TrafficGuard Details

2.1.2 TrafficGuard Major Business

2.1.3 TrafficGuard SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 TrafficGuard Product and Services

2.1.5 TrafficGuard Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Tescon AG

2.2.1 Tescon AG Details

2.2.2 Tescon AG Major Business

2.2.3 Tescon AG SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Tescon AG Product and Services

2.2.5 Tescon AG Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Ameristar Perimeter Security

2.3.1 Ameristar Perimeter Security Details

2.3.2 Ameristar Perimeter Security Major Business

2.3.3 Ameristar Perimeter Security SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Ameristar Perimeter Security Product and Services

2.3.5 Ameristar Perimeter Security Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Reliance Foundry

2.4.1 Reliance Foundry Details

2.4.2 Reliance Foundry Major Business

2.4.3 Reliance Foundry SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Reliance Foundry Product and Services

2.4.5 Reliance Foundry Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 Superior Bollards

2.5.1 Superior Bollards Details

2.5.2 Superior Bollards Major Business

2.5.3 Superior Bollards SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 Superior Bollards Product and Services

2.5.5 Superior Bollards Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 Calpipe Security Bollards

2.6.1 Calpipe Security Bollards Details

2.6.2 Calpipe Security Bollards Major Business

2.6.3 Calpipe Security Bollards Product and Services

2.6.4 Calpipe Security Bollards Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Braun Antriebe

2.7.1 Braun Antriebe Details

2.7.2 Braun Antriebe Major Business

2.7.3 Braun Antriebe Product and Services

2.7.4 Braun Antriebe Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 Gordon Bullard＆Company

2.8.1 Gordon Bullard＆Company Details

2.8.2 Gordon Bullard＆Company Major Business

2.8.3 Gordon Bullard＆Company Product and Services

2.8.4 Gordon Bullard＆Company Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Delta Scientific Corporation

2.9.1 Delta Scientific Corporation Details

2.9.2 Delta Scientific Corporation Major Business

2.9.3 Delta Scientific Corporation Product and Services

2.9.4 Delta Scientific Corporation Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH

2.10.1 Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH Details

2.10.2 Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH Major Business

2.10.3 Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH Product and Services

2.10.4 Perimeter Protection Germany GmbH Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Betafence

2.11.1 Betafence Details

2.11.2 Betafence Major Business

2.11.3 Betafence Product and Services

2.11.4 Betafence Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.12 O&O

2.12.1 O&O Details

2.12.2 O&O Major Business

2.12.3 O&O Product and Services

2.12.4 O&O Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.13 Frontier-Pitts

2.13.1 Frontier-Pitts Details

2.13.2 Frontier-Pitts Major Business

2.13.3 Frontier-Pitts Product and Services

2.13.4 Frontier-Pitts Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.14 Neptune Automatic

2.14.1 Neptune Automatic Details

2.14.2 Neptune Automatic Major Business

2.14.3 Neptune Automatic Product and Services

2.14.4 Neptune Automatic Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.15 BES

2.15.1 BES Details

2.15.2 BES Major Business

2.15.3 BES Product and Services

2.15.4 BES Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.16 CAME URBACO

2.16.1 CAME URBACO Details

2.16.2 CAME URBACO Major Business

2.16.3 CAME URBACO Product and Services

2.16.4 CAME URBACO Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.17 Hörmann

2.17.1 Hörmann Details

2.17.2 Hörmann Major Business

2.17.3 Hörmann Product and Services

2.17.4 Hörmann Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.18 Casit

2.18.1 Casit Details

2.18.2 Casit Major Business

2.18.3 Casit Product and Services

2.18.4 Casit Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.19 Bollard Street Ltd

2.19.1 Bollard Street Ltd Details

2.19.2 Bollard Street Ltd Major Business

2.19.3 Bollard Street Ltd Product and Services

2.19.4 Bollard Street Ltd Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.20 Pilomat Srl

2.20.1 Pilomat Srl Details

2.20.2 Pilomat Srl Major Business

2.20.3 Pilomat Srl Product and Services

2.20.4 Pilomat Srl Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.21 Delos

2.21.1 Delos Details

2.21.2 Delos Major Business

2.21.3 Delos Product and Services

2.21.4 Delos Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.22 LEDA SECURITY PRODUCTS

2.22.1 LEDA SECURITY PRODUCTS Details

2.22.2 LEDA SECURITY PRODUCTS Major Business

2.22.3 LEDA SECURITY PRODUCTS Product and Services

2.22.4 LEDA SECURITY PRODUCTS Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.23 GS Automatic

2.23.1 GS Automatic Details

2.23.2 GS Automatic Major Business

2.23.3 GS Automatic Product and Services

2.23.4 GS Automatic Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.24 Yaolong

2.24.1 Yaolong Details

2.24.2 Yaolong Major Business

2.24.3 Yaolong Product and Services

2.24.4 Yaolong Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.25 KAVASS Security Tech

2.25.1 KAVASS Security Tech Details

2.25.2 KAVASS Security Tech Major Business

2.25.3 KAVASS Security Tech Product and Services

2.25.4 KAVASS Security Tech Security Bollards Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Security Bollards Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Security Bollards Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Security Bollards Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Security Bollards Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Security Bollards Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Security Bollards Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Security Bollards Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Security Bollards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Security Bollards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Security Bollards Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Security Bollards Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Security Bollards Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Security Bollards Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Security Bollards Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Security Bollards Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Security Bollards Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Security Bollards Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Security Bollards Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Security Bollards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Security Bollards Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Security Bollards Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Security Bollards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Security Bollards Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

