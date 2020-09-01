Impact Of Covid-19 Outbreak On White Wine Market

White Wine Market: A wine made by fermentation of grapes

White wine is a type of wine that is made by fermentation of grapes after removing grapes skin. It has yellow-green, straw-yellow, or yellow-gold color. It is made from both, red or white grapes fermented after removing the skin of the grapes.

White wine is processed by fermentation of juice in tanks by setting it on a low temperature to preserve its essence. During this process, yeast and sugar are added in the grape juice to convert it in the form of alcohol. This alcoholic juice is clarify to separate it from unwanted sediment. After the clarification process, white wine is added with carbon dioxide and store in the bottle, can or other packaging material.

White wine is found to be the most popular choice of alcoholic beverage among the users in celebrations, romantic dates, and meal. This is expected to drive the market in coming years.

Rise in Consumption of Wine & Innovative Packaging Design are driving factors for global white wine market

Exponential increase in the number of wine consumers across the globe is a prime reason for the growth of the white wine market. User preference for white wine produced in an environment-friendly way is supporting the growth of the global white wine market. Moreover, online sales of wine is increasing direct-to-consumer (D2C) sales of white wine. This is driving the white wine market across the globe.

White wine manufacturing companies are emphasizing on packaging of white wines in screw-tops or in single-serve bottles. In fact, screw-tops are found to be most popular. White wine is also popular for special occasions for gifting purpose. Online sales of white wine is growing, especially in outlets and major supermarket chains.

Stringent Trade Policies and Regulations and Prohibition on consumption of white wine hampers the market

In Islamic countries, white wine is prohibited to consume as per their law. Moreover, heavy tariff duty imposed on export of white wine has increased the prices of the product. This is expected to act as barrier in market growth. Developing countries with complicated laws under federal and state legislative bodies will pose challenges for the market. Furthermore, availability of white wine substitutes in the market, such as red wine, champagne, and port wine, among others, is expected to hinder the growth of the white wine market across the globe.

Europe holds a major share of global white wine market