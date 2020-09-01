Intrathecal Pumps Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Intrathecal Pumps Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Intrathecal Pumps. A Report, titled “Global Intrathecal Pumps Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Intrathecal Pumps manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Intrathecal Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

An intrathecal pump is a medical device used to deliver medications directly into the space between the spinal cord and the protective sheath surrounding the spinal cord. Medications such as baclofen, morphine, or ziconotide may be delivered in this manner to minimize the side effects often associated with the higher doses used in oral or intravenous delivery of these drugs.Intrathecal pump is a surgically implanted system used to infuse potent medication directly into or around the spinal cord. These pumps are typically intended for use in chronic pain and spasticity management for delivering potent medicines in the intrathecal space which allows administration of drugs in very low doses.

Medtronic

Codman & Shurtleff (J&J)

Flowonix

This report focuses on the Intrathecal Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In the last several years, global market of Intrathecal Pumps developed steadily, with an average growth rate of 3.5%. In 2016, global revenue of Intrathecal Pumps is nearly 220 million USD; the actual production is about 5.05 thousand units.The global average price of Intrathecal Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 4486 USD/ Unit in 2012 to 4387 USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of Intrathecal Pumps includes Constant Rate Pump, Programmable Pump. The proportion of Programmable Pump in 2016 is about 91.3%. A programmable pump delivers the medication according to a rate determined by a computer program.The worldwide market for Intrathecal Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 300 million US$ in 2023, from 230 million US$ in 2020, according to a new study.

Constant Rate Pump

Programmable Pump Major Applications are as follows:

Chronic Pain