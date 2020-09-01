Latest News 2020, Smart Co-Robots Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Smart Co-Robots industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Smart Co-Robots and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Smart Co-Robots Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. This report focuses on the key global Smart Co-Robots players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Market Insights

The worldwide market for Smart Co-Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly x% over the next five years, will reach x million US$ in 2024, from x million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Regional Insights

The global market for image recognition is assessed based on the markets present across regions such as, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for image recognition applications, and increasing Smart Co-Robots budgets in the region.

Competitive Insights

The significant development in the Smart Co-Robots sector and partnerships between the players in the market is contributing to the market growth. Some of the major companies in the region are

Universal Robots

YASKAWA

KUKA

Techman Robot

ABB

FANUC

Automata

AUBO Robotics

Doosan Robotics

Precise Automation

Kawasaki

Market Segment by Type, covers

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Electronic

Metals & Machining

Plastics & Polymer

Food & Beverage

Others

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Smart Co-Robots Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global Smart Co-Robots Revenue by Type: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.2.2 Upto 5kg

1.2.3 5~10 kg

1.2.4 Above 10kg

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global Smart Co-Robots Revenue by Application: 2015 VS 2019 VS 2025

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Electronic

1.3.4 Metals & Machining

1.3.5 Plastics & Polymer

1.3.6 Food & Beverage

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Overview of Global Smart Co-Robots Market

1.4.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Status and Outlook (2015-2025)

1.4.2 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.3 Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy)

1.4.4 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.5 South America, Middle East & Africa

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Universal Robots

2.1.1 Universal Robots Details

2.1.2 Universal Robots Major Business

2.1.3 Universal Robots SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 Universal Robots Product and Services

2.1.5 Universal Robots Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 YASKAWA

2.2.1 YASKAWA Details

2.2.2 YASKAWA Major Business

2.2.3 YASKAWA SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 YASKAWA Product and Services

2.2.5 YASKAWA Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 KUKA

2.3.1 KUKA Details

2.3.2 KUKA Major Business

2.3.3 KUKA SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 KUKA Product and Services

2.3.5 KUKA Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Techman Robot

2.4.1 Techman Robot Details

2.4.2 Techman Robot Major Business

2.4.3 Techman Robot SWOT Analysis

2.4.4 Techman Robot Product and Services

2.4.5 Techman Robot Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.5 ABB

2.5.1 ABB Details

2.5.2 ABB Major Business

2.5.3 ABB SWOT Analysis

2.5.4 ABB Product and Services

2.5.5 ABB Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.6 FANUC

2.6.1 FANUC Details

2.6.2 FANUC Major Business

2.6.3 FANUC Product and Services

2.6.4 FANUC Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.7 Automata

2.7.1 Automata Details

2.7.2 Automata Major Business

2.7.3 Automata Product and Services

2.7.4 Automata Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.8 AUBO Robotics

2.8.1 AUBO Robotics Details

2.8.2 AUBO Robotics Major Business

2.8.3 AUBO Robotics Product and Services

2.8.4 AUBO Robotics Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.9 Doosan Robotics

2.9.1 Doosan Robotics Details

2.9.2 Doosan Robotics Major Business

2.9.3 Doosan Robotics Product and Services

2.9.4 Doosan Robotics Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.10 Precise Automation

2.10.1 Precise Automation Details

2.10.2 Precise Automation Major Business

2.10.3 Precise Automation Product and Services

2.10.4 Precise Automation Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.11 Kawasaki

2.11.1 Kawasaki Details

2.11.2 Kawasaki Major Business

2.11.3 Kawasaki Product and Services

2.11.4 Kawasaki Smart Co-Robots Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

3 Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2018-2019)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Smart Co-Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.3.2 Top 6 Smart Co-Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2019

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 North America Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.5 South America Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5 North America by Country

5.1 North America Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 United States Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.3 Canada Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

5.4 Mexico Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6 Europe by Country

6.1 Europe Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Germany Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3 UK Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4 France Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5 Russia Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6 Italy Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7 Asia-Pacific by Regions

7.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 China Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.3 Japan Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.4 Korea Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.5 India Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.6 Southeast Asia Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

7.7 Australia Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8 South America by Country

8.1 South America Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 South America Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Brazil Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

8.3 Argentina Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9 Middle East & Africa by Countries

9.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East & Africa Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East & Africa Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.3 Turkey Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.4 Egypt Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

9.5 South Africa Smart Co-Robots Sales and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

10 Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Price by Type (2015-2020)

11 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11.3 Global Smart Co-Robots Price by Application (2015-2020)

12 Market Forecast

12.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2021-2025)

12.2 Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast by Regions (2021-2025)

12.2.1 North America Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.2 Europe Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.4 South America Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.2.5 Middle East & Africa Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast (2021-2025)

12.3 Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.3.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2025)

12.4 Smart Co-Robots Market Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.1 Global Smart Co-Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

12.4.2 Global Smart Co-Robots Market Share Forecast by Application (2021-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

15.3 Disclaimer

15.4 About US

