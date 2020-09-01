Latest Study Focusing On Wireless Telecommunication Services Global Industry Guide 2015-2024

Global Wireless Telecommunication Services industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2015-19, and forecast to 2024). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global wireless telecommunication services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Key Highlights



– The wireless telecommunications services market is defined here as including cellular (mobile) phones, pagers, and any other wireless or cellular telecommunication service.

– Market values are in terms of revenues, based on payments to operators of all of these services for subscriptions and usage.

– Market volumes are in terms of total numbers of subscribers.

– Market shares are in terms of subscriber volumes. Regional market shares are at a parent company level.

– All currency conversions were carried out at constant 2019 average annual exchange rates.

– The global wireless telecommunication services market had total revenues of $764.8bn in 2019, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.2% between 2015 and 2019.

– Data had the highest volume in the global wireless telecommunication services market in 2019, with a total of 457.4 million subscribers, equivalent to 59.8% of the market’s overall volume.

– The expansion of the faster 4G network, implementation of 5G, along with the rapid penetration of smartphones and the increasing affordability of data services, have led to higher mobile internet engagement, boosting data usage.



Scope



– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global wireless telecommunication services market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global wireless telecommunication services market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key wireless telecommunication services market players global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global wireless telecommunication services market with five year forecasts by both value and volume

Reasons to Buy



– What was the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market by value in 2019?

– What will be the size of the global wireless telecommunication services market in 2024?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– Who are the top competitors in the global wireless telecommunication services market?

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. Introduction

3. Global Wireless Telecommunication Services

4. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Asia-Pacific

5. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Europe

6. Wireless Telecommunication Services in France

7. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Germany

8. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Italy

9. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Japan

10. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Australia

11. Wireless Telecommunication Services in Canada

Continue…

