Latin America E cigarettes Market Global Insights, Trends, Demand and Top Brands 2020-2026

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Latin America E cigarettes Market Size and Forecast to 2025 presents a comprehensive take on the overall market.

The Global Latin America E cigarettes Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market.

Latin America E cigarettes market is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 5.46% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Latin America E cigarettes market profiled in the report: KangerTech, Innokin Technology, British American Tobacco, Philip Morris Products S.A., Smok

Key Market Trends



Entry of Big Enterprises in this Space

Since the sales of e-cigarette is limited to just five Latin American countries, the distribution of these products are also limited by Chinese private companies such as Innokin Technology, and KangerTech. Therefore, considering this factor, this also creates an opportunity for major players to venture into these five Latin American countries, where its legal to sell e cigarettes. For instance, in 2013, Gilla Inc. signed a production and supply agreement with a South American distributor to supply electronic cigarettes and related accessories. Under the terms of the Supply Agreement, the Distributor has reserved the exclusive right to distribute a brand of the Company’s e-cigarette products in Brazil, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Argentina, Venezuela, Columbia, Peru and Ecuador. Hence there is a huge growth for big enterprises in the E-cigarettes market in Latin America.

Research Methodology :

Latin America E cigarettes Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Latin America E cigarettes Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

