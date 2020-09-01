The Global linseed oil market is anticipated to reach 1,141.8 million by 2026 according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report “Linseed Oil Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Application Type (Processed Food, Paints & Varnishes, Cosmetics, Flooring, Pharmaceuticals and Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides a complete analysis of present market trends and future insights.

A rising application for linseed oil in numerous industries including food, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals as the striking industries, are expected to drive market demand. The product is growing at an average rate as compared to other edible oils in the market. Demand of a range of end-use products such as paints and coatings, varnishes, organic packaging, pharmaceuticals, flooring etc. has been increasing steadily.

The key industrial players in market include Barlean’s, Bioriginal Food and Science Corp, Natural Factors, Inc., Natrol LLC, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Cargill, Krishi Oils Limited (KOL), Henry LaMotte Oils GmbH, Gustav Heess GmbH and granoVita.

Organic Linseed oil that is unrefined and cold pressed is widely made available in the present market setup owing to its positive role in human nutrition. Thus, demand for organic food products has grown inimitably. The products of the food grade are significantly rich in fatty acids. Alpha linoleic acid present in the product is a type of fatty 3 acids that are beneficial for a healthy heart.

The presence of lignans in linseed oil gives it the much sought-after antioxidant properties that allay fears of the deadly disease like cancer. The product also behaves as a natural laxative by alleviating inflammation and body pain in severe situations. Some of the other categories of fatty acids present in the product and transmitting its properties include oleic acid which assists in bringing down cholesterol levels, linoleic acid that has anti-inflammatory properties.

There are other categories included in the product also such as stearic acid and palmatic acid, one helping reduce cholesterol levels and the other acting as an antioxidant respectively. These health potions provided by product propel the product’s use in several food and pharmaceutical product applications thus boosting demand.

The product has dispelled thoughts of usage of petrochemical or solvent based paint products because of Volatile Organic Content (VOC) within them and question of sustainable paint solutions. So, the product has found trust back in the paint industry again.

Raw product pierces the paint surface much better than synthetic ones which normally form a paint film. This characteristic tends for the product to increase its life span. The product’s paint has a unique characteristic of preserving the wood without peeling or flaking. The product also contains natural color forming pigments. Zinc Oxide, Iron Oxide, Cobalt and titanium oxide are normally stable to light and air and are one with the color forming pigments and work best with linseed oil. Hence with so many properties going for the product, it makes linseed oil one of the prime raw materials for the paint industry.Asia Pacific region has been the biggest player in product’s industry with region’s growing food processing industry, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals industry giving region a successful run. China, India, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia are both largest consumers and biggest producers globally.

Europe and the U.S. have been leading players in linseed oil market but of late, with Asia Pacific in the fray, the global landscape is now dotted with many more major players. Asia Pacific now touted as a major industrial hub; the region has sprouted many manufacturers who have turned into significant exporters of the product.

