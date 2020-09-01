Luer Lock Market Study Revealed: A Whole New Dimension

Latest Research Study on Global Luer Lock Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Luer Lock Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Luer Lock. This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Becton Dickinson and Company (BD) (United States), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Baxter International Inc. (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc. (United States), Smiths Group plc. (United Kingdom), Hamilton (United States), GPC-Medical (India) and Air-Tite Products Co., Inc. (United States).

Luer Lock is a syringe with a threaded locking border, and where the release of the threaded locking is done using a very simple trigger action. Both traditional luer slip and luer lock applications are disconnected using two hands for the operation with the help of fingers in close proximity with critical aseptic parts and sharp objects of medical procedures. The common luer is a simple fits-all solution that has now created significant complications in gradually complex medical environments.

Market Drivers

The Significant Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Increasing Trend towards Plastic Pre Filled Syringes

Market Trend

Technological Advancements Spur Evolution in the Syringes

Growing Need for Further Advancements in Safety Syringes

Opportunities

Developing Healthcare Infrastructure among the Developing Countries

Challenges

Rising Focus towards Development of Alternative Drug Delivery Methods

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Luer Lock Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Luer Lock Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Luer Lock Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Luer Lock Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Luer Lock Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (One Piece Luer Lock, Two-Piece Luer Lock/Rotating Collar Luer Lock), End-User (Hospital, Blood Collection Centers, Diabetic Care Center, Veterinary Care Center, Others), Material (Glass, Polymer), Usability (Disposable, Reusable))

5.1 Global Luer Lock Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Luer Lock Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Luer Lock Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Luer Lock Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Luer Lock Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Luer Lock Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



