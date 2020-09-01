Malt Ingredient Market Analysis by Rising Trends, Growing Demand and Growth Forecasts 2020-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

MarketIntelligenceData report, titled Global Malt Ingredient Market Size and Forecast to 2025 presents a comprehensive take on the overall market. Analysts have carefully evaluated the milestones achieved by the global Malt Ingredient market and the current trends that are likely to shape its future. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to put together an exhaustive report on the subject. Analysts have offered unbiased outlook on the global Malt Ingredient market to guide clients toward a well-informed business decision.

The Global Malt Ingredient Market offers useful insights into the trends and the factors that propel this Global market. This market study comprehensively discusses the salient features of the Global Malt Ingredient Market in terms of the market structure and landscape, the challenges, demand factors, and the expected market performance.

The global malt ingredient market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.1 %, during the forecast period.

Top Companies operating in the Global Malt Ingredient market profiled in the report: Axereal, Vivescia, Rahr Corporation, Group Soufflet, Simpsons Malt Limited, GrainCorp Limited, Muntons PLC, Puremalt Products Ltd

Key Market Trends

Increased Usage of Malt as a Multifunctional Alternative to Synthetic Ingredients

With the growth in demand for clean-label products being a major trend across almost all food and beverage categories, consumers, globally, are seeking food products with ingredients that are simple, natural, or clean. Malt is a key ingredient in baking formulations, as it possesses dough conditioning properties, and thus is now increasingly being substituted in place of less natural or more costly ingredients, such as synthetic dough conditioners. Moreover, malt and malt extracts are viable alternatives for natural color adjustment in baked and culinary formulations, as they exhibit their color power when diluted in a solvent. Similarly, malted rye offers a sweet, slightly tangy rye flavor, and the resulting malt flavor is especially appealing in baked goods. At the same time, it develops the dough to be softer and has more elasticity. Additionally, according to Malt Products Corporation, barley extract is a natural functional ingredient offering health benefits, including a high level of antioxidants, a strong amino acid profile, vitamins, minerals (phosphorous, calcium, and magnesium), and soluble fiber. Being high in hordenine, malt is also shown to promote cognitive function and weight management.

Regional Analysis For Malt Ingredient Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Malt Ingredient Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Malt Ingredient market.

-Malt Ingredient market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Malt Ingredient market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Malt Ingredient market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Malt Ingredient market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Malt Ingredient market.

Research Methodology :

Malt Ingredient Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Malt Ingredient Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

