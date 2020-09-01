Medical Beds & Chairs Market – Analysis Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Medical beds and chairs are designed to provide quality and comfort of sleep to patients, who are admitted to hospitals. These medical equipment provide flexibility and relaxation to patients.

Medical chairs are primary medical equipment for moving of patients. Medical chairs are easy-to-use and offer safe transfer of patients. These are specially designed chairs for senior citizens, disabled persons, and persons with other special conditions for mobility and security.

Global Medical Beds & Chairs market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Increase in geriatric population, rise in chronic diseases, and rapid technological innovations are the major factors projected to drive the global medical beds & chairs market in the next few years. For example, the world’s population is aging rapidly, especially in some of the developed countries, such as the U.S. and Japan. Developed economies exhibit high rates of aging. According to the World Health Organization, the global geriatric population is likely to reach around 2 billion (22% of global population) by 2050, as against 900 million in 2015. Countries such as India, China, Thailand, and South Korea are expected to have a large geriatric population in the shortest span of time in the near future.

Key Players of Medical Beds & Chairs Market Report:

The global medical beds & chairs market is saturated, with key manufacturers adopting various strategies to gain market share.

Leading players in the global medical beds & chairs market are: ArjoHuntleigh, Stryker Corporation, Graham Field Health Products, Inc., Hill-Rom, Inc., Sunrise Medical, NOA Medical Industries, Inc., M.C. Healthcare Products, Inc., HARD Manufacturing Co., Inc., Columbia Medical, Invacare Corporation

